Yeongdeok's 17th-century temple hall designated Treasure after revealing layered Buddhist art

Daeungjeon Hall of Jangyuk Temple stands in Yeongdeok County, North Gyeongsang. The Korea Heritage Service said on Nov. 11 that it plans to designate the hall as a Treasure. KOREA HERITAGE SERVICE

A 17th-century temple hall in Yeongdeok County, North Gyeongsang, whose interior records how Buddha statues, paintings and painted decoration were added over the following decades, is set to be designated a Treasure.

The KHS gave preliminary notice on Wednesday that it will designate the Daeungjeon Hall, Jangyuk Temple's main worship hall, as a Treasure.

According to the KHS, Treasures are “tangible cultural heritage of important value, such as historic architecture, ancient books and documents, paintings, sculpture, handicraft, archaeological materials and armory.” They rank only below National Treasures in cultural significance.

Jangyuk Temple is said to have been founded in 1355 by Naong Hyegeun (1320-1376), a monk who served as royal preceptor during the 1351-1374 reign of King Gongmin (1352-1374) of the Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392). The temple went through repeated repairs and rebuilding before taking its current form in the late Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).

A 1677 record of repairs at the temple and a 1705 record of the hall’s name plaque being made suggest it was built in the late 17th century.

The hall measures three bays wide and three bays deep, a bay being the space between two adjacent pillars. It sits under a gabled roof that slopes only to the front and back. Inside, a coffered ceiling laid out in a grid meets slanted ceiling panels, and a small roof-shaped canopy hangs over the altar.

“This structure clearly shows the architectural features of the main Buddha halls at provincial temples in the late Joseon period,” a KHS official said.

The interior was decorated in stages. Records show the Buddha statues were regilded in 1736, and the hall's Buddhist paintings were made in 1764. Two of those 1764 paintings were designated Treasures in 2024.

Murals cover the walls inside the Daeungjeon Hall of Jangyuk Temple in Yeongdeok County, North Gyeongsang. The murals are designated North Gyeongsang tangible cultural heritage. The Korea Heritage Service said on Nov. 11 that it plans to designate the hall as a Treasure. KOREA HERITAGE SERVICE

Among the painters was Duhun, a monk painter whose birth and death dates are unknown. Duhun went on to paint the large hanging scrolls, or gwaebul, at Beopju Temple in 1766 and Tongdo Temple in 1767. The hall’s paintings resemble its dancheong, the traditional decorative coloring on wooden buildings.

“The process of completing the interior decoration, from the Buddha statues to the Buddhist paintings and dancheong, can be traced from the hall’s construction in the late 17th century to the mid-18th century,” the Korea Heritage Service said. “That gives the hall great historical value. It also has high academic and artistic value, as it shows the characteristics of both temple architecture and Buddhist art in the Gyeongsang provinces in the late Joseon period.”

The agency will gather opinions for 30 days before the National Heritage Committee deliberates on finalizing the designation.





BY KANG HYE-RAN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]