'Wuthering Heights' to premiere in Seoul as Korean producer pursues global ambitions

Shin Chun-soo, president of OD Company, attends a press conference for the musical “Wuthering Heights” (2027) held in southern Seoul on Nov. 3. OD COMPANY

A new musical adaptation of Emily Brontë’s “Wuthering Heights” will have its world premiere in Seoul in January 2027, with hopes for a future run in London’s West End.

OD Company, the Korean production house that brought "The Great Gatsby" to Broadway, is set to bring Emily Brontë's gothic romance "Wuthering Heights" to Seoul next January.

"The Great Gatsby" has drawn more than 1 million theatergoers and generated over 190 billion won ($142 million) in cumulative revenue, including its Broadway run," said Shin Chun-soo, President of OD Company, at a press conference in southern Seoul on Tuesday. "I want 'Wuthering Heights' to surpass that success."

The musical is scheduled to run from Jan. 26 to Feb. 28 next year at the CJ Towol Theater of the Seoul Arts Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul.

The musical goes beyond the novel’s passionate love and destructive revenge to examine what each generation inherits and how reconciliation might be found. To drive that home, one actor will play both Catherine and her daughter, also named Catherine, linking the two across time.

"I want theatergoers to feel as though they are standing on a vast moor, gripped by the excitement and tension of wondering what will unfold," said Shin. "The original novel features compelling characters who seem almost beyond reach. At the same time, it has the power to strike a chord with audiences through its portrayal of fundamental human loneliness and the value of love. I was confident that musical theater could harness the power of music to express these characters and their stories."

The show is opening after nearly six years in the making, since it was first conceived in 2020. The show's script was written by playwright Han Jae-eun, best known for "Fan Letter," music by composer Cho Woo-in, who received a creative musical award at the 15th Daegu International Musical Festival and lyrics by Jason Howland, who composed the music for "Swing Days_Codename A" and "The Great Gatsby." Michael Fentiman, whose credits include the West End production of "The Lion,” directed the show.

A promotional image of musical "Wuthering Heights" (2027) OD COMPANY

"We considered premiering the musical in London, but since we had worked with Korean creatives from the very beginning, we decided to open it in Korea," Shin said. "Korean audiences have a remarkable ability to immerse themselves in a production, so we wanted them to experience it first before taking it to the rest of the world."

The production house is eyeing a West End opening after the local run.

Shin praised the writers behind the musical, calling them "the finest creative talent."

"We have a clear vision for this musical," he said. "It's about bringing together talented artists from around the world and the unique perspectives and artistic sensibilities that Korean creatives have cultivated over the years."

OD Company President Shin Chun-soo JOONGANG ILBO

Two more productions are on Shin's calendar for next year.

"August Rush," adapted from the namesake 2007 film about a musical prodigy whose search for his family unfolds through music, will open in San Diego on March 27 next year. It will be followed by "The Grand Delusion," a new musical centering on surreal romance that weaves together magic and mythology against the backdrops of New York and India, with a scheduled opening on May 11 in New York.

"Broadway and the West End offer a path to audiences worldwide," Shin said. "I want our productions to have a life well beyond their initial runs, with international licensing and touring opportunities that allow them to generate lasting value."





BY HA NAM-HYUN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.







