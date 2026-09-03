With K-Royal Culture Festival, regal history of Seoul’s palaces come to life with music, reenactments

A performance is held at Gyeongbok Palace during the 2025 fall K-Royal Culture Festival. The Hanbok Royal Banquet returns on Oct. 9 and 10 this year, with 800 places held for international visitors. KOREA HERITAGE SERVICE

The twice-annual event is returning for the fall, with programs depicting life in ancient times and special accommodation for foreign visitors.

Special K-pop and traditional Korean music performances and late walks through regal history: The K-Royal Culture Festival is returning this fall to four of Seoul's palaces and Jongmyo Shrine from Oct. 7 to 11.

The festival is a twice-annual event that spans Gyeongbok, Changdeok, Deoksu and Changgyeong palaces and Jongmyo Shrine — the royal ancestral shrine of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) — bringing performances, exhibitions, guided tours and reenactments of court life to the palaces.

The spring edition of the festival this year drew about 725,000 attendees, according to the Korea Heritage Service (KHS), which co-organizes the event with the Korea Heritage Agency.

"The upcoming festival, built around the fall season, will have exhibitions, tours and hands-on programs during the daytime while evening slots use palace halls and grounds as a stage to differentiate from the spring festival," the KHS said.

The "Royal Stroll," a separate event on Oct. 9 and 10 at Gyeongbok Palace, will feature a re-enactment of a royal procession by the king and queen. Changdeok Palace will host "Tracing Joseon Space: The Rhythm of Stillness" from Oct. 7 to 11, showcasing traditional wooden architecture and the "use of empty space."

Deoksu Palace will commemorate 100 years since the death of Emperor Sunjong (1874-1926), the last monarch of the Korean Empire. An exhibition at Deokhongjeon will look back at the history of the imperial family of the Korean Empire from Oct. 7 to 11.

Changgyeong Palace stages a court-life re-enactment on Oct. 9 and 10 across four structures. The four scenes range from the king comforting his people to the birth tale of King Jeongjo (1752-1800).

Jongmyo Shrine will have a specialized program for teenagers titled "Jongmyo Shrine Architectural Expedition," where a guide will explain the architecture of the shrine to participants.

Participants wear hanbok (Korean traditional dress) for a palace tour program at the 2025 spring K-Royal Culture Festival. KOREA HERITAGE SERVICE

The highlight of the festival, a special episode of KBS2's music show "Immortal Songs" (2011-), will be taped at the Heungnye Gate Square of Gyeongbok Palace at 5 p.m. on Oct. 6.

With the theme "Palaces Awaken the Arts," the performance will feature gukak (Korean traditional music) and K-pop, and seats can be booked online through the show's website.

The KHS also widened access to the festival for international visitors, with dedicated sessions and reserved capacity for non-Korean speakers.

The KBS2 show will set aside 300 seats for international visitors, while the "Hanbok Royal Banquet," which will run on Oct. 9 and 10 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Gyeongbok Palace, will accommodate 800 international guests over the two nights. Participants at the banquet event, dressed in hanbok (traditional Korean dress), will enjoy a hanbok fashion show and take in demonstrations and performances at the palace.

Changdeok Palace will also open early for the five days of the festival, at 7:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m., for guests to enjoy the palace in the early morning with guided tours. The second daily opening will run in English.

The programs that require advanced ticketing will be available at Ticketlink from noon on Friday for Korean speakers, while reservations for programs in other languages will open through Creatrip.

The poster for the K-Royal Culture Festival Fall 2026, which runs across four of Seoul's palaces and Jongmyo Shrine from Oct. 7 to 11. KOREA HERITAGE SERVICE





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]