Winter is coming: Gangwon ski resorts race to open

Snowmaking machines blanket the slopes at Mona YongPyong in Pyeongchang County, Gangwon, on Oct. 28. YONHAP

Gangwon ski resorts, including Phoenix Snow Park, Mona YongPyong and High1, are preparing for the 2026-27 winter season, with openings planned from late November.

Ski resorts across Gangwon are ramping up preparations for the winter season as morning temperatures fall below freezing.

Phoenix Snow Park, located at the foot of 1,261-meter (4,137-foot) Mount Taegi in Pyeongchang County, Gangwon, was operating 45 snowmaking machines as of Friday.

The resort is aiming to open on Nov. 26, with two runs scheduled to open first.

The snow park's slopes have a total of 18 runs catering to skiers of all levels, from beginners to advanced users.

The resort will again operate a system designed to minimize the time guests spend traveling between their accommodations and the slopes. The setup will allow guests to access the slopes directly from the resort or hotel.

“We are thoroughly inspecting the facilities so visitors can enjoy winter sports safely,” said Kim Seong-gi, head of the resort’s general affairs team. “We are also working to open as many slopes as possible as quickly as conditions allow.”

Mona YongPyong in Daegwallyeong, Pyeongchang County, is also preparing to open by the end of November, with its eyes set on Nov. 27.

The resort began making artificial snow on Oct. 22 as morning temperatures fell below freezing.

A significant amount of artificial snow has already accumulated across its slopes, while maintenance work is underway on lifts and other facilities.

Artificial snow covers ski runs at Mona YongPyong in Pyeongchang County, Gangwon. MONA YONGPYONG

Mona YongPyong has 28 runs and 14 lifts.

“There is already a considerable amount of snow on the slopes, so we expect to open as planned on Nov. 27 without major difficulty,” a Mona YongPyong representative said.

High1 Ski Resort in Jeongseon County, Gangwon, is also targeting a Nov. 27 opening. The resort could open earlier if weather and snowmaking conditions permit.

This season, High1 plans to expand its mobile rafting sled area by 63 percent, from 2,570 square meters to 4,194 square meters (from 27,663 square feet to 45,143 square feet). It also plans to add more rest areas, including clear dome-shaped lounges.

A range of promotions is also being planned to mark the ski resort’s 20th anniversary.

Welli Hilli Snow Park in Hoengseong County, Gangwon, is carrying out snowmaking work ahead of a planned opening in early December.

The resort has 20 runs designed for skiers ranging from beginners to experts.

Elysian Gangchon ski resort in Chuncheon, Gangwon, carried out its first round of snowmaking on individual slopes on Nov. 7 and has begun facility inspections ahead of a planned Dec. 4 opening.

A snowmaking machine sprays artificial snow across a ski slope in Chuncheon, Gangwon, on Nov. 7. ELYSIAN GANGCHON

The resort is directly connected to Baegyang-ri Station on the Gyeongchun Line that offers an easier accessibility via train from the Seoul metropolitan area.

This season, Elysian Gangchon plans to operate under a “Sweet Holiday” concept that incorporates skiing with winter leisure and relaxation.

“We want to offer both the beauty of Gangwon’s snowy landscape and a sense of warm relaxation under this season’s Sweet Holiday concept,” said Lee Gwang-soon, head of public relations at Elysian Gangchon. “We are preparing the resort as a winter destination that guests can remember as something special.”





BY PARK JIN-HO [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]