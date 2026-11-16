Webtoon artist and plant enthusiast Park Ji-soo's collection of houseplants at her apartment in Seoul is seen in this photo provided by Park. PARK JI-SOO

Despite tight apartments, demanding care regimens and ongoing costs, about one in three Koreans have found comfort and connection from companion plants.

People in Korea who have cats have long called themselves jipsa, or butlers — a half-joking admission that the cat runs the house, not humans. Houseplant lovers have taken the title too. They’re sikjipsa, or “plant butlers,” devoted to what they call companion plants.

Webtoon artist and plant enthusiast Milo, whose real name is Park Ji-soo PARK JI-SOO

Sikjipsa run deep among us, with 34 percent of Korean adults saying that they have companion plants in a Rural Development Administration (RDA) survey of 500 adults conducted in September 2024. The RDA estimates the industry around plants, including pots, potting soil and fertilizer along with the plants themselves, at about 2.42 trillion won ($1.81 billion).

Home in Korea usually means a rectangular apartment, and in Seoul it means a very small one: Nearly half of the city’s homes, or 49.5 percent, measure 60 square meters (71 square yards) or less, according to the Seoul Institute think tank, and the average resident has 28.3 square meters to live in.

There is no yard, the light comes in through double-glazed windows and insect screens, and every pot set on the floor is space that is no longer free — which makes the whole sikjipsa arrangement a surprising trend.

A cover image of the webtoon “Crazy Gardener” by Milo, or Park Ji-soo, on Naver Webtoon PARK JI-SOO

One of the online sikjipsa community’s most famed plant butlers knows the work better than most. Park Ji-soo, also known by the pen name Milo, has been a plant enthusiast for a long time, so much so that she created “Crazy Gardener” (2021-22), a webtoon drawn from her own experiences as a plant butler. At the height of her enthusiasm, Park kept more than 200 pots at home.

The webtoon series has since ended, and the Covid-19 pandemic boom that carried it has also cooled, according to Park. The habit, though, has outlasted the boom; Park still keeps around 50 plants, and Seoul’s public hospital for houseplants, which opened in 2023, has been taking in patients ever since.

“Everything I brought home in the early days of being a plant butler died, so I couldn’t keep anything going,” Park said. “I struggled with it, wondering why they kept dying, and eventually I bought about three of the same plant and raised each one differently. I went through trial and error for a really long time.”

The pandemic arrived around then, and so did the idea for the webtoon, borrowed from “Yowamushi Pedal” (2008–), a Japanese cycling manga whose creator was an avid road cyclist. Most plant essays and comics at the time were lyrical and a little wistful, and Park wanted something else. The first drafts, plants as plants with Park narrating, turned out to be dull, so the plants became characters, a few of them improbably muscular. “Crazy Gardener” eventually went on to be published as solid books after its online webtoon serialization.







The upkeep

Being a butler for your houseplants is not cheap, neither in time nor money.

At the peak, Park spent between one to two hours on the plants every morning, repotted some of them weekly and paid as much as 150,000 won for a single plant. Her monthly spending ran to 200,000 or 300,000 won before she set a budget of 100,000 won per month. The watering now happens once a week.

A large houseplant raised by webtoon artist and plant butler Park Ji-soo is seen in this photo provided by Park PARK JI-SOO

Pests cost more than money. Spider mites once settled on Park’s Calathea “Fusion White,” a pale, brushstroked plant then very much in fashion — in a house full of plants, pests find their favorite and stay — and survived daily misting and a release of predatory mites, a larger species that eats them, before a high-humidity glass greenhouse finished them off.

“It took me a really long time to learn how to raise it, so I went through all kinds of trouble,” Park said of the Fusion White. “But at some point I figured out how, and after that it got easier.”

Then there is the slow attrition. Thirsty plants such as ferns and lemon cypress rarely survive an absence of the main owner or butler when and if they leave for a trip, since whoever is left in charge rarely knows how much water to give.

“So I’d ask someone to take care of my plants, come back, and the plant would be dead or in really bad shape,” Park said. “In the end, the ones that drink less are the ones that remain.”

Park still travels anyway, and accepts the losses that come with it.

The city has taken note of the upkeep problem. Since 2023, the Seoul Companion Plant Hospital has logged 10,886 diagnoses, treatments and consultations, according to the Seoul Agricultural Technology Center, and 87 percent of the diagnoses were physiological disorders — damage done by water, light and temperature rather than by pests or disease.







Webtoon artist and plant enthusiast Park Ji-soo's collection of houseplants at her apartment in Seoul is seen in this photo provided by Park. PARK JI-SOO

No sun, no yard

Photos that Park initially took ideas from to raise her plants had a problem that she understood only later, which is that most of them were not taken in Korean apartments.

A large houseplant raised by webtoon artist and plant butler Park Ji-soo is seen in this photo provided by Park. PARK JI-SOO

“The kind of planterior you see in magazines only seems possible in homes with really good sunlight,” Park said. “Overseas, a lot of windows are a single pane. But once you have double-glazed windows with an insect screen on top like you do in Korean apartments, the light definitely drops.”

Park stopped waiting on the sun at one point. Grow lights and plant shelves were a solution, then an IKEA glass display cabinet fitted with lights — a conversion common enough among serious plant butlers that Park simply copied it from them.

“Recently I took an IKEA glass cabinet, put lights in it and turned it into a plant cabinet, and I’ve put almost all of my plants inside,” Park said. “I’m growing them in a kind of indoor greenhouse that way.”

Park's setup is elaborate, but the direction is not unusual. In the same RDA survey, 90.2 percent of those who raise companion plants said they keep them indoors, which in practice means a windowsill, a shelf by the window or, for the more committed, a piece of furniture built to hold something else entirely.

“Hobbies in general help you emotionally, but with plants, you can enjoy a small piece of nature inside the house without having to go out,” Park said.







Somewhere between

So why do people do it? Why give the best window in a small apartment to something that needs watering, repotting and, on occasion, pesticide — and why keep doing it once the novelty has worn off?

The standard answer to why anyone bothers to be a plant butler is a therapeutic one. In a 2022 RDA online survey of 874 members of its own consumer panel, 55 percent said they raise plants for emotional connection and stability, and 77 percent agreed that plants made them feel more stable.

“I draw webtoons, so I’m home all day,” Park said. “Being able to look at a little bit of nature now and then and air out my head — I think that’s really nice.”

A smaller figure from the same survey comes closer: 40 percent said they prefer plants that visibly respond to their care.

A large houseplant raised by webtoon artist and plant butler Park Ji-soo is seen in this photo provided by Park. PARK JI-SOO

“Carnivorous plants turned out to be surprisingly fun,” Park said. “They’re prettier and easier to raise than you’d expect, and there’s the fun of watching them catch bugs. If you raise them well, they catch bugs well, but if I don’t take good care of them, they don’t catch much either.”

A panel from the webtoon “Crazy Gardener” by Milo, whose real name is Park Ji-soo, on Naver Webtoon PARK JI-SOO

For Park, her favorite and most beloved plant was a variegated monstera. She had seen someone grow a tiny one into a giant, bought a small one and did the same, and when it outgrew the house, sold it — keeping a single leaf to root and start over.

Park, who also has animal pets, puts plants somewhere between objects and animals, which is not quite what the word “companion” implies.

“You watch them grow and raise them yourself, so there’s attachment,” Park said. “But they don’t need the kind of responsibility an animal does, so you can raise them with a lighter heart.”

“I think words like sikjipsa and companion plants are good,” Park said. “There’s an attitude of trying to respect plants, of respecting life as you raise it, and I think that’s really good.”

Park’s explanation goes back further than any apartment, and touches upon something innate in human nature.

“I’ve always thought it’s instinct,” Park said. “Going back to agricultural societies or something like that. I think there’s a joy in watching plants grow that’s built into people.”





BY LIM JEONG-WON [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]