Virtual reality, real luxury: Sofitel Ambassador Seoul to mark five years with interactive pop-up

An AI-generated image of the Sofitel Ambassador Seoul’s “The Secret Check-In” pop-up, taking place at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul SOFITEL AMBASSADOR SEOUL HOTEL & SERVICED RESIDENCES

The Accor property will hold drawings for buffet and tea set vouchers while welcoming guests with the “Garden of Light” display.

Marking its fifth anniversary on Wednesday, Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel & Serviced Residences is taking its French luxury hotel experience beyond its physical walls, inviting visitors into a virtual hotel and bringing flowers and birds to life through interactive media art.

The anniversary campaign is built around the concept of “Collective,” bringing together culture, art, gastronomy and the hotel’s journey with its guests into a single collection. Under the concept, the five-star hotel in Songpa District, southern Seoul, is integrating cutting-edge technology and art to create interactive experiences while offering a range of food and beverage promotions.

“The Secret Check-In,” a pop-up running on the sixth floor of The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul, from Wednesday through next Monday, recreates some of the hotel’s spaces in a virtual environment using AI, virtual reality (VR) and extended reality technologies.

While other hotels have previously offered VR room tours through online channels, Sofitel Ambassador Seoul says this is the first time a hotel in Korea has recreated a virtual hotel in the form of a pop-up.

A poster for the Sofitel Ambassador Seoul's "The Secret Check-in" pop-up SOFITEL AMBASSADOR SEOUL HOTEL & SERVICED RESIDENCES

“Existing VR content offered by hotels has largely been limited to virtual tours of guest rooms and banquet halls through their official websites or one-off entertainment games for hotel guests,” a hotel representative said. “At this Sofitel Seoul pop-up, visitors can come to a physical space and use VR to directly explore and experience the hotel’s actual spaces in an immersive way.”

Created in collaboration with SixDofamine, a studio specializing in AI and VR technology, and local retail giant Hyundai Department Store, the pop-up recreates some of Sofitel Ambassador Seoul’s main spaces including the hotel lobby, Opera Suite, Grand Ballroom Vendôme and rooftop bar Latitude32, in a virtual environment.

Visitors first take a space-matching test using heydi, Hyundai Department Store’s AI shopping assistant. Questions include who they would most like to enjoy a hotel staycation with, what they would want to do first after checking in and what part of a staycation they find most memorable, helping identify their preferred style of relaxation.

Based on the results, visitors are matched with the Sofitel Seoul space that best suits their preferences. They can then explore that space in a virtual Sofitel hotel and complete a mission to find hidden croissants.

A Bom-bi Blossom croissant infused with cherry blossom cream is part of Sofitel Ambassador Seoul's Haute Croissanterie collection that was launched in celebration of the Sofitel brand's 60th anniversary LEE JI-AN

The quintessential French breakfast pastry is something of a Sofitel signature. The French luxury hotel brand has previously launched a global project called “La Haute Croissanterie” and has since released different themed croissant collections.

After completing the mission, visitors can receive croissants made by Sofitel Ambassador Seoul’s pastry team, including the hotel's executive pastry chef Lim Hyun-ho, along with ice cream and a Nespresso coffee.

An on-site drawing also offers prizes including hotel stay vouchers and vouchers for Le Bon Marché, the hotel’s weekend French buffet, and an afternoon tea set.

A render of the “Garden of Light” media art installation SOFITEL AMBASSADOR SEOUL HOTEL & SERVICED RESIDENCES

In the hotel’s first-floor welcome lobby, an interactive media art installation titled “Garden of Light” will be on display from Thursday through Oct. 29.

Created in collaboration with the interactive media art studio Peak, the installation brings French botanical illustrations and traditional Korean bird-and-flower paintings together in a single digital garden.

Flower buds bloom in response to visitors’ gestures and movements, while birds and butterflies come to life in real time, allowing visitors themselves to play a part in completing the artwork.

Through elements ranging from tree peonies and herbaceous peonies seen in Joseon-era (1392–1910) royal court paintings to irises that inspired the French royal emblem, the artwork celebrates new encounters and journeys with guests while expressing Sofitel Seoul’s identity as “France in Seoul," the hotel said.

“Garden of Light” will be available throughout the exhibition period except from 1:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. each day, when the installation will be turned off for system maintenance and operational stability.

Both the pop-up and media art exhibition are supported by Arts Korea Lab’s “2026 AI+Technology Convergence Open Innovation” program, an initiative of the Korea Arts Management Service.

A range of food and beverage promotions are also being offered to mark the hotel’s fifth anniversary.

The Sofitel Ambassador Seoul's rooftop bar Latitude32 SOFITEL AMBASSADOR SEOUL HOTEL & SERVICED RESIDENCES

At the rooftop bar Latitude32, the hotel is serving a fifth-anniversary signature cocktail inspired by the heritage of Jamsil, where silkworms were once raised on mulberry leaves to produce silk for the royal court. The cocktail combines mulberries with sauvignon blanc, jasmine and citrus in a spritz topped with cheese espuma.

Chefs from Mio and Tenoshima SOFITEL AMBASSADOR SEOUL HOTEL & SERVICED RESIDENCES

Modern Japanese restaurant Mio on the hotel’s third floor is hosting a dinner event in collaboration with one-Michelin-starred Tenoshima, while the hotel's French bistro Fait Maison is offering traditional French lunch and dinner menus by newly appointed executive chef Guillaume Comparat and chef Hugo Bourny, with Pommery Champagne pairings also available.

The hotel is also holding a series of giveaways for hotel and dining guests throughout October. Guests who book rooms through the hotel’s official channels can enter a lucky draw for a stay in a Luxury Lake room. Visitors to its food and beverage outlets who follow the hotel’s Instagram and KakaoTalk channels can enter a separate drawing for a weekend French buffet for two at Le Bon Marché.

“From our fifth-anniversary pop-up to the media art exhibition, we wanted to combine cutting-edge AI technology with our brand to offer a distinctive modern luxury experience,” said Vincent Gernigon, general manager of Sofitel Ambassador Seoul.

“We hope guests can experience a different sense of romance and inspiration at Sofitel Seoul, where the virtual and physical worlds meet and French and Korean cultures come together.”

Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel & Serviced Residences SOFITEL AMBASSADOR SEOUL HOTEL & SERVICED RESIDENCES

Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel & Serviced Residences opened on Sept. 30, 2021, as the first Sofitel in Asia to combine a hotel and serviced residences in a single property. Known for its emphasis on French style and culture, the 563-room property operates under global hospitality group Accor.

Located near Jamsil Station on Line 2 and Line 8 in southern Seoul, the hotel sits next to the Lotte World Tower. It is about an hour by car from Incheon International Airport and 50 minutes from Gimpo International Airport.







BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]



