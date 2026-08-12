Villa from Jennie's new music video available for $1,011 a night

An interior of the villa featured in Jennie's "Less Than a Lover" music video. The house has six bedrooms, a cinema room and a DJ room. AIRBNB

Airbnb opens bookings for Blackpink member Jennie’s Begur villa from "Less Than a Lover," available for a private three-night stay in September.

The short-term rental platform Airbnb teamed up with Blackpink member Jennie to offer a stay at the Begur, Spain, villa that appears in her "Less Than a Lover" music video, with reservations opening Wednesday night.

The booking request will open at 10 p.m. on Airbnb's special website. The stay runs from Sept. 11 to 14, and whoever books gets the house, which can accommodate up to 12 people, to themselves.

A scene from Blackpink Jennie's "Less Than a Lover" music video SCREEN CAPTURE

Begur is a town in Catalonia, above the Platja Fonda and Aiguablava beaches. Airbnb says it has six bedrooms, an infinity pool, a landscaped garden, a private gate onto the beach, a cinema room and a DJ room. Breakfast is included daily.

The Begur villa that appears in Jennie's "Less Than a Lover" music video, available on Airbnb for three nights in September. AIRBNB

Jennie released the song "Less Than a Lover" on July 24. The music video, which logged over 20 million views as of Wednesday, features the singer with Taiwanese model Nah Kai in Spanish towns.

Begur is roughly 130 kilometers (81 miles) northeast of Barcelona and sits away from the busier stretches of the Spanish coast.

The listing joins Airbnb's run of celebrity collaborations. The company opened bookings for a Seoul hideout with K-pop boy band Cortis, a Malibu house styled after "Hannah Montana" (2006-2011), a desert stopover with Sabrina Carpenter and had a special event celebrating boy band Seventeen's 10th anniversary.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]