Villa from Jennie's new music video available for $1,011 a night

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Spain’s immigration challenge offers lessons for Korea
The European country's effort to offset demographic decline with immigration offers Korea both an economic model and a warning about integration.
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Ahn Pan-seok, director of 'Behind the White Tower,' dies at 64
The acclaimed director of “Behind the White Tower” (2007) and “Something in the Rain” (2018) died after treatment for a cerebral hemorrhage.
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Korean monster film ‘D-War’ roars back after nearly two decades onto Netflix's global top 10
The 2007 Korean monster film has entered Netflix’s global top 10, climbing charts across Europe after its release in select countries.
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Hearts2Hearts makes official Japanese debut with 'Iconic Heart'
SM Entertainment’s eight-member girl group released its first Japanese single and kicked off promotions with a Tokyo fan event.