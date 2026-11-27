Musical actor Nam Kyung-joo leaves Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, during a recess in his jury trial on Nov. 27. YONHAP

Nam Kyung-joo disputed that the student was under his occupational authority as his jury trial opened in Seoul.

Musical actor Nam Kyung-joo, indicted on charges of sexually assaulting a student, admitted he attempted to have sexual intercourse with the student during a jury trial but denied allegations that he had abused his position of authority or that intercourse had actually taken place.

The Seoul Central District Court held the first hearing of Nam's jury trial on Friday. Nam was indicted without detention on charges of sexual intercourse with a person under his occupational authority.

Prosecutors and Nam's defense team disputed whether the student was effectively under Nam's supervision and whether Nam had exercised his authority over the student.

Prosecutors argued that such a relationship did exist, citing the fact that the student had taken Nam's course and had been offered a teaching assistant position for a semester the following year.

Prosecutors also presented jurors with footage of Nam's past television appearances and even responses from generative AI tools to emphasize his influence in the musical theater industry. The presented AI responses named Nam first when asked about influential male musical actors and those who could influence casting decisions. Prosecutors also said they plan to present a recording of the student's phone conversation immediately following the incident as key evidence.

Nam's defense attorney argued that the student was not effectively under Nam's supervision, as the student was unlikely to take any more of Nam's courses and had yet to accept the teaching assistant position.

The attorney also argued that Nam had neither flaunted his prominence nor his professional connections in the musical theater industry and had no intention of abusing his position of authority or engaging in unlawful sexual intercourse.

Musical actor Nam Kyung-joo speaks at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Oct. 29, 2025. NEWS1

The defense said it would substantiate its claim that intercourse had not taken place using evidence including the results of forensic analysis conducted by the National Forensic Service.

The defense attorney also asked jurors to base their judgment on evidence presented in court rather than media coverage or preconceived notions. When asked by the court whether his attorney's statements were consistent with his own position, Nam replied, "Yes."

The court is scheduled to examine evidence and question witnesses requested by Nam's defense team on Friday afternoon.

On Monday, the court plans to question the student and the defendant, hear the sentence sought by prosecutors and the defense's closing arguments and deliver its ruling following the jury's deliberations and verdict.

Nam was indicted without detention in April on charges of using his position as a professor and his social influence to sexually assault a student at his studio in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Dec. 20 last year.

Hongik University suspended Nam from his duties as an associate professor in its School of Performing Arts in March.

Nam debuted in 1982 in the play "Woyzeck" (1982). He is best known for his roles in the Korean production of "Wicked" (2013) and "Evita" (2006). He most recently performed in "Hidden Love" (2025).





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]