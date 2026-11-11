U.S. teens to bring visual interpretations of hangul to SFMOMA, home to BTS leader RM's exhibition

The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) will exhibit 24 artworks by high schoolers enrolled in Korean-language programs, alongside an ongoing exhibition comprising pieces from RM's personal collection.

The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) is embracing Korean creativity, preparing to display hangul-inspired works by U.S. high school students alongside an ongoing exhibition comprising pieces from BTS’s RM’s personal art collection.

Starting on Thursday, the museum will exhibit 24 artworks under the theme “Hangeul Without Borders,” according to the Korean Ministry of Education on Wednesday. Hangul, also spelled hangeul, refers to the Korean alphabet.

High school students enrolled in Korean-language programs at local schools or weekend Korean-language programs created the works, which will remain on display until April 20 next year.

The exhibition was organized through a partnership between the Ministry of Education’s Korean Education Center in San Francisco and SFMOMA. The museum, the first modern art museum on the U.S. West Coast, has been showcasing artworks from RM’s personal collection since last month.

The students’ works offer visual interpretations of hangul and Korean culture.

Anastasia Kolchina, a student at Foothill High School, created a piece titled “The Key Piece,” in which she depicted elements associated with hangul as puzzle pieces to illustrate the writing system’s diversity. Kolchina said that she learned about Korea’s iconic landmarks, as well as the history of its art and traditional sports, while conducting research for her piece — an experience that deepened her understanding of Korean culture.

Kristina Kim of Lowell High School drew on her experience of introducing Korean culture to friends through dishes such as gimbap (rice rolls wrapped in seaweed) and bibimbap in her artwork “Connecting through Korean Food.”

Han Da-yun, a student at Silicon Valley Korean School, depicted various forms of hangul reflected in traditional Korean windows in her piece “Jeong.”

A view of an exhibition space at the “RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me” exhibition during the show’s opening reception at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art in San Francisco on Sept. 29 SAN FRANCISCO MUSEUM OF MODERN ART





The Ministry of Education has worked to expand Korean-language education in the United States since 1999 by supporting Korean classes at schools. Over the past decade, the number of schools offering the language has climbed from 155 to 267, and the number of students taking Korean classes has nearly doubled from roughly 14,000 to 26,000.

Colorado also saw its first Korean-language programs this year, with William Smith High School and Forge Christian High School each launching an after-school class.

“This exhibition demonstrates how Korean education can be integrated with creative artistic activities,” said Lee Nan-young, the director general of the International Education Planning Bureau at the Ministry of Education. “We will continue to expand opportunities for students to learn Korean through activities across disciplines.”





BY LEE BO-RAM [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]