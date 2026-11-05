Unesco likely to recognize hanji production as cultural heritage

A final decision is due between Nov. 30 and Dec. 5, and inscription would make hanji, traditional Korean paper, the country's 24th entry on Unesco's intangible heritage list.

The knowledge and skills associated with the production of hanji, or traditional Korean paper, are likely to be added to Unesco's list of intangible cultural heritage.

Unesco said Thursday its deliberative body has categorized "traditional knowledge and skills associated with the production of hanji and related cultural practices in the Republic of Korea" as recommended for inscription. The Republic of Korea is Korea's official name.

The tradition of hanji, paper made from the bark of mulberry trees, runs for about a thousand years and the meticulous handcrafting skills of hanji masters have been passed down through generations.

The traditional paper has evolved, with hanji not only used for writing but also as a material for environmentally-friendly building, household products and artistic works.

A final decision on the inscription is expected between Nov. 30 and Dec. 5, when the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage meets in Xiamen, China.

Applications for the list fall into three categories: "inscribe," "refer" and "not to inscribe." Items recommended for inscription generally tend to be adopted by the committee as part of humanity's intangible cultural heritage.

If inscribed, the tradition of hanji-related knowledge and skills would become Korea's 24th entry on the Unesco list, which already includes ancestral royal rites, a percussion instrument performance known as pansori and the 5,000-year-old dance ganggangsullae.

The last intangible cultural heritage in Korea to earn Unesco heritage status was the culture of making jang, a traditional Korean fermented soybean-based condiment that forms the foundation of many Korean dishes, in 2024.





Yonhap