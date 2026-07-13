Unesco heritage session to tip hat to gat craftsmanship in Busan

A foreign visitor looks at handcrafted traditional Korean items, including gat , or Korean traditional hat, at the Craft Trend Fair 2025 held at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Dec. 11, 2025. NEWS1

The creation of the traditional Korean hat, famously worn by the Saja Boys in "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025), is one of several hands-on programs.

Foreign delegates and visitors attending a key Unesco committee meeting in Korea will have the opportunity to watch master artisans craft gat, the traditional Korean hat famously worn by Saja Boys, the in-film idol boy group in the megahit animation "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025), officials said Monday.

The Korea Heritage Service (KHS) announced it will host a public showcase of various Korean traditional skills, including gat-making craftsmanship, from July 20 to July 29 at the Bexco convention center in Busan. Bexco will serve as the venue for the 48th session of the Unesco World Heritage Committee during this period, marking the first time for Korea to host such a meeting.

The event titled "Living Heritage X ICH" aims to introduce various traditional skills representing the nation's intangible cultural heritage to foreign delegates and visitors coming to attend the session, the agency said.

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Recognized masters of the skills will demonstrate their crafts in the showcase co-organized by the Korea Heritage Agency, which operates under the KHS.

Artisans specializing in gat-making, embroidery and traditional sewing will lead demonstrations from July 20 to 22. Following an exhibition-only day on July 23, visitors can observe techniques such as mother-of-pearl inlay, traditional wooden furniture making and headgear craftsmanship from July 24 to 26. The final three days will feature wood carving, bow making, wood sculpture and metal engraving.

Demonstrations will run from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day, within the overall exhibition hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hands-on programs will also be available, allowing visitors to craft miniature gats, key rings with a hanbok (traditional Korean dress) theme and mother-of-pearl tumblers. These free sessions will take place four times daily, with each session lasting 90 minutes.

Organizers said that 120 participants can register in advance through the Korea Heritage Agency website, while additional on-site registration will be available for up to 365 people per day.





Yonhap