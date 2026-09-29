Traditional markets in Seoul to come alive after dark with food, culture festivals

Local delicacies and unique experiences will be on offer as the capital continues is nighttime economy push with events across the city.

As many businesses call it a day, traditional markets across Seoul will just be getting geared up for the night with festivals this fall that pair distinctive local food with cultural attractions. Visitors can stop by after work for chilled boiled pork or catch a hanbok (traditional Korean dress) fashion show.

Traditional markets and shopping districts across 12 districts of Seoul will host nighttime food and cultural festivals starting next month, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday.

Each will feature specialty dishes, performances and hands-on activities under a city program aimed at revitalizing traditional markets after dark. The events are part of Seoul’s broader push to expand its nighttime economy.





Night markets with their own flair

Shinheung Market in the Haebangchon neighborhood of Yongsan District, central Seoul, is putting culture at the center of its festivities. Its “2026 Shinheung Market Global Local Festival" (translated), scheduled for Thursday through Saturday, will feature a flea market, yutnori (traditional Korean board game) and a talk session.





A map of Seoul's nighttime food and culture festivals SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT

Starlight Nam-Mun Market in Geumcheon District, southern Seoul, will follow with its fourth “1009 Byeolya Byeol Festival” (translated) on Oct. 9. The event will present seven original dishes developed in collaboration with a nearby university and ask visitors to weigh in on the flavors.

Some markets are betting on more unusual fare. Namsung Station Alley Market in Dongjak District, southern Seoul, will hold a festival centered on naeng suyuk — pork that is briefly boiled, left to cook in the residual heat and then chilled before serving. The dish gained wider recognition through popular cooking shows including “Culinary Class Wars” (2024-). Visitors can buy the chilled pork or try making the dish and its sauces themselves.

The Guro Traditional Market in Guro District, western Seoul, will hold its fourth hanbok festival on Oct. 24, welcoming residents and college students to take to the runway to showcase 10 of the market’s signature products.

Other festivals will tap into neighborhood attractions such as books and walking trails. The Yangwon Forest Road Alley Shopping District (translated) in Jungnang District, eastern Seoul, will host a library event on Oct. 31, with limited-edition dishes inspired by food featured in books filling tables.

Sanggye Joongang Market in Nowon District, northern Seoul, will hold a night market event on Oct. 17 in conjunction with a nighttime walking art festival along Danghyeon Stream. Visitors can sample the market’s signature fare while enjoying busking, magic shows and DJ performances.





A traditional market in eastern Seoul is crowded with shoppers on Sept. 20. NEWS1

A feast after dark

Other markets are turning the festivities into a culinary crawl.

Suyu Traditional Market in Gangbuk District, northern Seoul, will hold its inaugural Suyu food tour on Saturday, where visitors can earn a souvenir by collecting stamps from at least three shops in each category.

Bangshin Traditional Market in Gangseo District will bring an airport-and-travel theme to its four seasons festival on Oct. 23 and 24. Visitors will find an information booth modeled after an airport check-in counter, a passport-style stamp tour and a food lounge.

Some night markets will also offer incentives for shoppers. Sinwon Market in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, will hold a night market on Nov. 13 and 14, giving customers who spend at least 50,000 won ($37) a 10,000 won refund in the form of a digital gift certificate.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, second from right, eats food at a stall in a traditional market in central Seoul on Sept. 22. NEWS1

Seoul plans to use the festivals to encourage visitors to linger at traditional markets into the evening and spread spending to nearby commercial streets as part of its broader push to invigorate the nighttime economy.

“We hope the festivals will turn more visits to traditional markets into higher sales for merchants and greater vitality for surrounding commercial districts,” said Park Kyeong-hwan, the head of Seoul’s Citizens’ Livelihood & Labor Bureau.





BY MOON HEE-CHUL [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]