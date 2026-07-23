Summer in the city: Your guide to Seoul's coolest escapes

Children cool off while playing in the water at 2026 Seoul Summer Beach, held at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul, on July 20. NEWS1

From Gwanghwamun’s beach festival to the Cheonggyecheon’s night art and Han River pools, Seoul is offering more ways to stay cool this summer.

"I will swim until dinner time!" said an 8-year-old boy, popping his head above the water in a pool set up at central Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square around 2 p.m. Monday.

Gone was the usual sea of office workers. In their place, children raced down giant water slides, splashed through pools and dug their toes into the sand as the Square transformed into a summer oasis for the annual Seoul Summer Beach festival.

Organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Tourism Organization, the festival kicked off Monday for its fourth year.

"Normally, around 8,000 people visit Gwanghwamun Square on a hot day, but during the festival, that number rises to around 50,000," said Gil Ki-yeon, CEO of the Seoul Tourism Organization, while giving reporters a tour of the venue Monday.

This year, the festival is divided into three zones.

A kid slides down a water slide during Seoil Summer Beach 2026 at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on July 20. WOO JI-WON

Behind the statue of King Sejong is the Water Wave Zone, which features a 30-by-7-meter (98.4-by-22.9-foot) swimming pool, an 8-meter-long water slide, as well as showers, changing rooms and lockers.

"We came last year, and the kids loved it, so we came back," said Lee Ji-ye, who brought her 12-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son from Gyeonggi despite it being a school day.

Water splashes from a giant tipping bucket onto children. YONHAP

Gil Ki-yeon demonstrates the festival's water-quality inspection process during the tour. WOO JI-WON

Every few minutes, a giant tipping bucket dumped water over squealing children, while younger kids splashed in a shallower pool beside the main one.

Water quality is one of the biggest concerns when children play in pools, as viruses such as hand-foot-and-mouth disease can spread easily. To ease those concerns, the water is tested after every 70-minute session.

After drawing 1.46 million visitors over 21 days last summer, the festival returned bigger than ever.

The festival has expanded into nearby Sejongno Park, where a new Play Market Zone features food trucks and shaded outdoor seating and dining areas.

Gil Ki-yeon, CEO of the Seoul Tourism Organization, speaks to Jacklyn and her family members during the Seoul Summer Beach festival. WOO JI-WON

"We were just walking by when we saw this area and decided to grab seats," said Jacklyn, whose family from the United States was enjoying tteokbokki (spicy rice cake) and other snacks beneath a parasol set up in the area.

At the Play Wave Zone, what was once an outdoor sand playground is now housed inside a 12-meter-long dome, where air conditioning keeps visitors cool even as they dig in the sand.

Children play with sand inside a 12-meter (39-foot)-wide dome-shaped sand playground during the opening of 2026 Seoul Summer Beach at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on July 20. YONHAP

Inside, families built sandcastles while children dug tunnels and parents relaxed on chairs set directly on the sand. The dome admits up to 50 visitors during each 50-minute session. Outside, promotional booths, events and flea markets are set up.

Operating hours have also been extended this year, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. last year to 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., with an additional 30 minutes on Fridays and Saturdays for nighttime programs.

Running through Aug. 9, the festival is open by reservation or on-site registration.





Where cool meets art

Looking for something quieter yet just as cool? A 10-minute walk from Gwanghwamun Square leads to the Cheonggyecheon.

Stretching 8.12 kilometers (5 miles) from Cheonggye Plaza in central Seoul to its confluence with Jungnang Stream, the Cheonggyecheon has become one of Seoul's signature summer escapes. Particularly on hotter days, locals and tourists flock to the stream to stroll along its banks, cool their feet in the water or read by the stream.

The city maintains the stream's water quality by supplying an average of 40,000 tons of clean water each day, allowing a variety of freshwater fish to thrive, including swiri, a native Korean species found only in clean waters.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Cheonggye Soul Ocean transforms the stream beneath Gwanggyo Bridge into an outdoor digital art exhibition.

Descending the stairs toward the bridge, a black curtain separates the space under the bridge from the rest of the stream. Once inside, the atmosphere suddenly becomes calm and tranquil, accompanied by the soothing sound of flowing water.

Visitors enjoy immersive media art installations during the Cheonggye Soul Ocean screening event beneath Gwanggyo Bridge along the Cheonggyecheon in Jongno District, central Seoul, on July 23, 2025. YONHAP

Media art is projected onto the surface of the stream and a wall beside it. Flowers bloom, fish swim and leaves drift through in vivid colors, turning the flowing stream into a canvas.

"It was much more relaxing than I expected," said Song Min-joo, who had come to the stream specifically for the nighttime exhibition after first discovering it on Instagram. "It's been so hot lately, but it's cool here. It's a nice place to relax."

Couples, groups of friends and families filled the steps overlooking the stream, quietly taking in the projections while enjoying the cool shade beneath Gwanggyo Bridge, while some dipped their feet in the stream for a cooler experience.

Visitors enjoy immersive media art installations during the Cheonggye Soul Ocean screening on July 21. WOO JI-WON

"It's so refreshing," said Moon Seo-young, who was also admiring the art, adding that the media art felt "grand" and immersive.

The crowd also included many foreign tourists. "It's really beautiful. It feels abstract," said Silvia, who was taking a break on the steps with her friend. The two, both from Italy, were delighted to stumble upon the exhibition while exploring the area, having first discovered it on Instagram.

Moments later, the artwork shifted from nature to history, transporting visitors to the Joseon era. Animated depictions of Mount Geumgang and scenes from everyday life in the 18th century unfolded across the water to the sounds of traditional Korean instruments.

The exhibition runs daily until the end of this year, though the operation can be canceled due to rain and for safety reasons.





Across Seoul, more ways to cool down

But these are just a few of the many ways to escape the summer heat in Seoul.

This year, the city is operating 212 water play facilities, including 142 splash pads and 70 water playgrounds, all free of charge.

One option is the Foundation Garden Water Play Zone inside Yongsan Children's Garden, located on a former U.S. military base near Shinyongsan Station in Yongsan District, central Seoul. It's also a convenient stop for those planning to visit or have visited the nearby National Museum of Korea.

The shallow splash area is ideal for children to play, while adults can cool off by wading in water that reaches only about knee height. Here, however, aqua shoes are required. Visitors can also relax on sunbeds beside the fountain and take in views of N Seoul Tower in the distance.

The park itself is also worth exploring, with former homes for U.S. military families now serving as popular photo spots. The Foundation Garden will also host a weekend water festival on Saturday and Sunday, while the water play zone remains open through Aug. 31.

Children play in the ground fountain at Seoul Forest in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, on July 12. WOO JI-WON

For those looking for a quieter escape, Seoul Forest in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, offers large splash pads inside its sprawling 495,000-square-meter urban park.

With the 2026 Seoul International Garden Show in full bloom, visitors can cool off after wandering through more than 130 gardens.

For more information on Seoul's water play facilities, including locations and operating hours, visit the Seoul Map.

Six public swimming pools along the Han River are also open through Aug. 30, with admission costing up to 5,000 won ($3.40) for those over 19.

Visitors cool off at the Gwangnaru Han River Park swimming pool in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, on July 17. YONHAP

Operating hours at four Han River pools — Ttukseom, Yeouido, Jamsil and Nanji — have been extended until 10 p.m., four hours later than their previous 6 p.m. closing time, in response to growing demand. The evening sessions have become especially popular among young adults, who cool off in the pools while enjoying music played by DJs.

Both online ticket purchases and on-site ticket sales are available.





BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]



