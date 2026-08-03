Sumi Jo becomes first Asian recipient of Maria Callas Special Award 

The Korean singer received the award honoring the legendary opera singer at a ceremony in Verona, Italy.

World-renowned Korean soprano Sumi Jo has received the 12th Maria Callas Special Award in recognition of her contributions to opera and classical music, becoming the first Asian artist to receive the honor.

Jo received the award at a ceremony held Sunday in Verona, Italy, according to her agency.

The award was established in 2014 to commemorate legendary soprano Maria Callas's Italian opera debut in Verona on Aug. 2, 1947.

Previous recipients include acclaimed opera director Franco Zeffirelli and renowned baritones Renato Bruson and Leo Nucci, all of whom left a lasting mark on the world of classical music.

“I will cherish this as one of the most meaningful moments of my life, as it bears the name of one of the greatest artists of all time,” Jo said.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of her international debut this year, Jo has been involved a range of global activities, including the release of her commemorative album “Continuum,” hosting the second International Singing Competition bearing her name and going on a large-scale overseas tour in the second half of the year.

She is also scheduled to perform at the Seoul Arts Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 4.





BY CHOI MIN-JI [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



