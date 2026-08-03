Sumi Jo becomes first Asian recipient of Maria Callas Special Award 

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Riot Games partners with Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra
Riot Games Korea and the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra will develop orchestral projects based on League of Legends and esports storylines, with launches expected in 2027.
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New premieres, old favorites, reworked revivals: Summer's musicals in three acts
Big Broadway debuts, returning Korean favorites and heavily revised revivals are reshaping this summer’s musical theater lineup in Seoul.
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'Dead Poets Society' seizes the stage in Korea for the first time
The first licensed Korean stage production of the film opens in Seoul, with its cast framing the story as a universal drama about mentorship, control and generational distance.
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Cho Seong-jin to headline Kiaf Seoul’s classical music program
The star pianist will take the stage as the art fair strengthens its blend of visual art, technology and live performance.