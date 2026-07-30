September temple stay program to offer foreign nationals chance to experience Buddhist culture

Temple stay participants pose for a photo at Seonun Temple in North Jeolla CULTURAL CORPS OF KOREAN BUDDHISM

The two-day, one-night program will open to both tourists and residents at locations around the country, with registration opening in August.

A temple stay program for foreigners will be held throughout September for participants to experience traditional Korean Buddhist culture, the Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism said Thursday.

The program will run from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30 at 19 temples across the country, including Jogye Temple, Hwagye Temple and the International Seon Center in Seoul, Yongjoo Temple in Gyeonggi, Seonun Temple in North Jeolla and Naksan Temple in Gangwon.

The overnight program is open to both overseas visitors and foreign residents in Korea.

A poster for the temple stay program for foreign nationals held throughout September CULTURAL CORPS OF KOREAN BUDDHISM

Participation costs 30,000 won ($21).

Reservations will open at 1 p.m. on Aug. 12 through the official English-language Templestay website on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Amid growing global interest in Korean culture, Templestay offers one of the most immersive ways to experience the living legacy of Korea's 1,700-year Buddhist tradition," Venerable Ilhwa, director of the Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism, said.

"We hope participants will share a cup of tea in the beautiful mountain temples of September, connect beyond the boundaries of nationality and language, take time for self-reflection and experience the profound beauty and warm hospitality of Korean Buddhism."





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]