September temple stay program to offer foreign nationals chance to experience Buddhist culture

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BTS Grammy performance videos unavailable after awards boycott decision
It's unclear whether BTS’s Grammy performance clips were removed from the Recording Academy’s website or are temporarily unavailable. That hasn't stopped fans from asking questions, though.
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Lee Chang-dong becomes first Korean director to receive TIFF's Ebert award
The acclaimed auteur will receive the Toronto festival’s career award as his newest film “Possible Love” screens at the event following its debut in Venice.
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Comedian couple Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min expecting first child
The couple announced that Kim Ji-min is due to give birth early next year.
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'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' draws over 680,000 moviegoers on opening day, tops Korean box office
The fourth installment of the Spider-Man series starring British actor Tom Holland accounted for 83.2 percent of all ticket sales on Wednesday.