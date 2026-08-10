Seoul writers festival in September to explore literature, human values in AI era

Read more
-
With Gallery Ether’s ‘Slow Matter,’ the test of time unfolds before your eyes
The two-person exhibition of works by Kim Woo-young and Seo Seung-jun examines how the elements are affected by the weight of time.
-
MMCA Gwacheon teams up with Teletubbies for 40th anniversary event
The museum’s anniversary event offers free Teletubby keyrings, photo zones and character meet-and-greets through late August.
-
In Seoul’s backstreets, Mr. Tongue turns a fleeting mark into a citywide language of faith and free art
The elusive street artist behind Seoul’s recurring tongue motif reflects on anonymity, spirituality and how street art quietly reshapes Korea’s urban landscape.
-
Arko opens exhibit run by 'school' of artists relying on each other to survive uncertain age
"The Art of Learning: Becoming Each Other's School" brings together 42 artists who learned their craft from their peers rather than mentors.