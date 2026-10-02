Seoul to celebrate 580th Hangul Day with week long festivities

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BTS’s RM helps boost museum merchandise sales abroad
BTS’s RM-backed SFMOMA exhibition has driven a record $110,000 export order for Korean museum merchandise.
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BTS’s RM donates 100 million won to help National Museum of Korea expand its collection
The megagroup's leader, who has long been active in art and museum circles, has also previously supported the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation.
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Korea to bring AI question writing, grading and home-testing to Topik in 2029
A proposed overhaul to the country's Korean-language proficiency test is slated for 2029, including questions tailored to different proficiency levels and AI conducting initial speaking and writing assessments.
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Slackliner Jaan Roose to take on 525-foot line above central Seoul
Jaan Roose will walk a 160-meter (525-foot) slackline strung between Koreana Hotel and Donga Media Center in Gwanghwamun on Thursday, marking the first slackline performance in Korea.