Seoul to celebrate 580th Hangul Day with week long festivities

Hangul Week will bring performances, lanterns, exhibitions and nightly Gwanghwamun projections to Seoul through Oct. 17.

LEE JI-WON
LEE JI-WON NEWS REPORTER
Published
2025 한글문화산업전 (서울=연합뉴스) 윤동진 기자 = 12일 서울 광화문광장에서 열린 ‘2025 한글문화산업전’을 찾은 관광객들이 한복차림으로 사진을 찍고 있다. 2025.10.12 mon@yna.co.kr/2025-10-12 14:46:35/
Visitors in hanbok (traditional Korean attire) pose for photographs in Gwanghwamun Square, central Seoul, on Oct. 12, 2025.

Various Hangul-themed celebratory events will be offered to commemorate the 580th Hangul Day from Thursday to Oct. 17.

Hangul Day is a national Korean commemorative day marking the invention and proclamation of Hangul, the Korean alphabet and is observed annually on Oct. 9.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Hangul Week celebration will begin with Hangul-themed musical productions, live music performances and exhibitions in Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul from Tuesday to Thursday.

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The celebrations not only reflect on the history of Hangul but also the future. Exhibitions highlighting products such as stationery, furniture and everyday products that reinterpret Hangul through a modern lens will also be available.

An evening celebration featuring 100 lanterns to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the day being marked as an official holiday, along with live music performances from acts such as indie band Broccoli, you too? will take place on Thursday evening.

The finale of the evening will be a projection of a media facade inspired by the 24 letterss of Hangul, projected on the walls of Gwanghwamun.

'위대한 유산, 한글' (서울=연합뉴스) 진연수 기자 = 1일 서울 종로구 대한민국역사박물관에서 열린 한글날 제정 100주년 기념 기획특별전 '일구이륙 무한이륙' 기자간담회에서 참석자가 '조선말 큰사전' 원고 등 다양한 원고를 살펴보고 있다. 국립한글박물관이 대한민국역사박물관, 한글학회, 세종대왕기념사업회와 함께 선보이는 이번 전시는 한글날과 관련된 한글문화 자료 116건(세부 수량 121점)을 만날 수 있다. 2026.10.1 jin90@yna.co.kr/2026-10-01 12:49:41/
A visitor views old manuscripts at an exhibition marking the 100th anniversary of Hangul Day at the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Oct. 1.

The screening will be available every day from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Thursday to Oct. 11.

A forum on the future of Hangul and the Korean language in the age of K-culture's global spread and advancing AI technology will be held at the National Museum of Korea in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Oct. 12.

“This year’s Hangul Week festival, which marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Hangul Day, will celebrate the past, present and the future of Hangul,” Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young said in a press release on Friday. “Hangul has been a driving force behind the spread of our culture. [...] We hope Hangul will move beyond its first 100 years and toward a new future.”

 

BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]

hangul gwanghwamun lifestyle ministry of culture sports and tourism korean heritage hangul day korean language

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