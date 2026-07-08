Seoul Nomad brings Mongolia's nomadic heritage to the table

Located in eastern Seoul, Seoul Nomad introduces diners to Mongolia’s food culture through khorkhog, dumplings and other traditional dishes.

To understand Mongolia, start with khorkhog.

Not many dishes can capture the country's nomadic heritage as well as its traditional hot-stone barbecue, and Seoul Nomad, a Mongolian restaurant in Jungnang District, eastern Seoul, serves an excellent rendition of the dish.

First, picture how it's made. Fist-sized river stones are heated over coal for an hour until they glow. They are then placed among chunks of lamb inside a metal pot along with potatoes and carrots before being left to cook for another hour.

GoogleAdmanager-KJD

"Because the preparation is time-consuming, we make it only once every morning," said Uchral, who runs the restaurant.

Seoul Nomad owner Uchral poses for a photo at her restaurant. PARK SANG-MOON













The lengthy process, however, pays off with remarkably tender lamb that carries none of the mild gaminess often associated with the meat. Priced at 16,000 won ($10.50), the serving is generous enough for two people.

More importantly, nearly every aspect of the dish — from its ingredients and cooking method to the simple tools used to prepare it — reflects Mongolia's nomadic way of life.

Mongolia is one of the world's least densely populated countries. For centuries, much of its population has lived a nomadic lifestyle, moving with livestock and dismantling and rebuilding their gers (Mongolia's traditional round felt tent) several times a year.

A portrait of Genghis Khan and his nine commanders hangs on a wall at Seoul Nomad PARK SANG-MOON

In that environment, fires were built wherever people camped, cooking equipment had to be simple enough to travel with, and meat — primarily lamb, mutton and goat — became the foundation of the diet. Khorkhog reflects that practical reality, turning little more than fire, stones and a rack of lamb into a complete meal.

Today, the dish remains closely associated with gatherings, bringing family and friends together around the pot.

"Mongolians eat this in the summer the way Koreans eat samgyetang [Korean chicken soup]," said Uchral. "It's a dish to recover your energy and relieve stress."

Equally striking is how little seasoning the dish relies on. At Seoul Nomad, garlic, onion, salt and black pepper are virtually all that season the meat.

Uchral said that restraint reflects one of the defining characteristics of Mongolian fare.

"Mongolian cuisine tries to accentuate the natural flavors of the ingredients with minimal seasoning."

Dumplings are among the defining foods of Mongolian cooking, coming in several forms rather than a single iconic variety. At Seoul Nomad, the standout is the deep-fried meat dumpling, khuushuur.

Khuushuur (deep-fried dumpling) served at Seoul Nomad PARK SANG-MOON

Packed almost entirely with finely chopped beef, chives and onion, the chewy golden pastry pairs well with a juicy beef filling, requiring no additional sauce.

"Dumplings are something Mongolians eat once or twice a week, particularly on weekends," Uchral said. "Many families make them at home, too. Steamed dumplings are traditionally eaten during Tsagaan Sar, the Mongolian Lunar New Year, while fried ones are especially popular during summer festivals."

While most dishes at Seoul Nomad remain faithful to traditional recipes, thanks to a Mongolian chef bringing authentic flavors to the table, the dumplings have been slightly adapted for Korean diners by reducing their greasiness.

"Many Mongolians live nearby and they come often, but so do plenty of Koreans," Uchral said.

Located a three-minute walk from Exit 1 of Sagajeong Station, the restaurant sits on a busy street lined with neighborhood eateries and shops.

Seoul Nomad seen from outside PARK SANG-MOON













"We chose this neighborhood so that the restaurant could be enjoyed by both Mongolians and Koreans. We see all kinds of Korean customers coming these days — people dining alone, couples and even diners in their 60s."

While Mongolian cuisine is rooted in the country's nomadic heritage, it has also been shaped by neighboring cultures, including China. That influence is evident in dishes such as huitsai, a soup believed to have evolved from a Chinese dish.

"Huitsai in Korea can be compared to jjajangmyeon [black bean noodles]," Uchral said.

Preparing huitsai, priced at 14,000 won, requires multiple processes. Onions, potatoes, carrots, cabbage and meatballs are cooked separately before being brought together in a beef broth that has simmered for eight hours. Unlike many traditional Mongolian dishes that rely primarily on salt, huitsai is seasoned with soy sauce.

A Mongolian soup Huitsai and steamed bread served at Seoul Nomad PARK SANG-MOON

Because of its labor-intensive preparation, huitsai is rarely cooked in ordinary households, according to Uchral.

"Only skilled cooks can make it well," Uchral said. The result is a deeply satisfying soup, with springy glass noodles pairing well with the savory, well-seasoned meatballs. Tear off pieces of a traditional Mongolian steamed bread served alongside the soup and soak them in the savory broth for an even more satisfying meal.

Many of the dishes at Seoul Nomad require hours of preparation, a reflection of the care that goes into traditional Mongolian cooking.

For Uchral, preserving that authenticity was essential. Having first come to Korea a decade ago as a language student, she opened Seoul Nomad to introduce Korean diners to authentic Mongolian cuisine and culture — a mission reflected even in the restaurant's name.

"Korea has many Chinese, Japanese and other Asian restaurants, but not many Mongolian ones," Uchral said. "'Seoul' in Seoul Nomad represents Korea, while 'Nomad' represents Mongolia's identity. We wanted to introduce Mongolian cuisine to Korean people."

Located at Myeonmok-ro 345 in Jungnang District, eastern Seoul, Seoul Nomad operates from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. every day.





BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]