Seoul city government, Baemin to launch month-long 'Hangangbamping' event

The partnership between the city government and Baemin aims to increase tourists' awareness of Korean delivery platforms' foreigner-friendly services.

The poster advertises the Seoul Metorpolitan Government and Baedal Minjok’s “Night+Camping” experience, in which tourists can order food through the Baedal Minjok app while at Han River parks. The poster also dubs the event “Hangangbamping,” a portmanteau of Hangang, the Korean name for the Han River, and “bamping,” itself a blend of bam , meaning night, and camping. SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has partnered with one of Korea’s major food delivery platforms to increase tourists’ awareness of how accessible the country’s food delivery services are.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government signed a deal with Baedal Minjok, also known as Baemin, to expand the city’s culinary tourism and revitalize the local economy by improving visitors’ access to such services, according to city officials on Wednesday.

Baemin allows users to place orders through non-Korean phone numbers. Previously, the platform began accepting overseas-issued credit cards in July 2022 and Alipay and WeChat Pay in September 2025. It did the same with foreign credit cards registered on Apple Pay this May.

Baemin’s verification process used to require domestic phone numbers and rejected overseas credit cards, barring a majority of inbound tourists from using the app.

Under the agreement, the Seoul city government will raise awareness of Baemin’s tourist-friendly services to help visitors more easily experience the city’s food delivery services and culture. Baemin, in turn, will continuously upgrade its features based on feedback gathered by the city.

Starting Saturday, the food delivery platform and the city government will offer a month-long outdoor food delivery program, known as both “Night+Camping” and “Hangangbamping,” at Han River parks.

The event will take place in designated areas at Yeouido Han River Park in western Seoul and Ttukseom Han River Park in eastern Seoul. From Aug. 1 to 31, all Baemin users will be able to order food through the app while enjoying the parks’ swimming pools and outdoor movie screenings.

The city government will install posters with app usage instructions in foreign languages at the site. It also plans to use the event to respond to foreign Baemin users’ inquiries and collect their feedback on-site.

Baemin is also reportedly planning to offer 3,000 won ($2) discount coupons through the app to foreign users at 5 p.m. every day.

“The agreement aims to lower barriers to food delivery services for foreign travelers and let them experience Korea’s delivery culture at every corner in the city,” Cho Seong-ho, the head of the city’s Tourism & Sports Bureau, said.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]