A billboard, a city street, a world we think we already know. Three exhibitions in Seoul this season find something new in the familiar.

Kukje Gallery, Pace Gallery and Gallery P&R present a global mix of artists who choose diverse media — whether photographs painted over with paint, pure paint or video — to portray the side of the city we occupy and live among.

The JoongAng Sunday, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, compiled a list of year-end shows to see in Seoul.

Lee Hee-joon, 'Stems and Nodes'

Nov. 19 - Jan. 31, 2027

Lee Hee-joon collects and edits scenes and spaces he encounters in everyday life as photographic images and then transfers them onto canvas. By linking different scenes this way, he has built new pictorial spaces.

Lee's solo show "Stems and Nodes" at Kukje Gallery's K1 and K2 halls in Jongno District, central Seoul, features his latest works, which layer impressions of London from his 2025 residency at the Delfina Foundation over the landscape of the Taereung area in Nowon District, northern Seoul, that he came to know after returning home.

The mountain in his work titled "Myeongdong," for example, is not a real natural landscape but an image the artist came across by chance on a sportswear brand's billboard in the middle of Myeongdong, a neighborhood in central Seoul. Over it, he layers classical calligraphy and painting he saw at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul and textile patterns he found at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. The result forges new relationships between urban advertising and signs, everyday scenery and times past.

By placing two different cities, Seoul and London, and present-day landscapes and objects from the past on a single surface through photography and painting, the artist reassembles familiar daily life and memories at a single "node." From there he draws out unfamiliar stories like a newly sprouting "stem." Across the roughly 40 works on view, the formal order created by squares and circles, verticals and horizontals is also compelling.





Pam Evelyn, 'The Wild Asphalt'

Nov. 12 - Jan. 9, 2027

"Wild Asphalt" by Pam Evelyn PACE GALLERY

London painter Pam Evelyn draws on sensations and experiences from everyday life, painting abstractions in which lively lines, layered colors and dynamic forms come through at once. Her ongoing show "The Wild Asphalt" at Pace Gallery in Yongsan District, central Seoul, is her first in Korea and Asia.

Evelyn created the works on view while moving between London, where she lives, and the Dragon Hill residency in the south of France. To capture London's vibrant and unpredictable cityscape, she turns to her signature technique, layering vividly colored oil paint before scraping it away or letting it run to convey the city's energy.

Works such as "Figure and Tower" and "Sun between Stone" evoke a range of urban scenes, from geometric light reflected in the sleek glass windows of large buildings to rough graffiti and sunsets spreading across concrete.





Korea-Germany artist exchange exhibition 'Poetry and Revolution, and Beyond'

Oct. 16 - Nov. 30

"Untitled" (2020) by Lee Tae-hyun LEE TAE-HYUN

Held at Gallery P&R's Buam-dong branch in Jongno District, central Seoul, the title "Poetry and Revolution, and Beyond" was chosen so that "six artists with different histories, cultures and artistic languages can explore new possibilities for contemporary art beyond nationality, genre, generation and convention," according to the gallery.

It features works by Park Kwang-sung, who raises questions about "having and being" in black and white; Han Jung-yeob, who explores where AI, digital technology and human perception intersect; and Lee Tae-hyun, who moves across installation, sculpture, architecture and objects. Joining them are Max Uhlig, a master of contemporary German art, German neo-Expressionist Markus Lüpertz and Jörg W. Schirmer.

"Poetry is the quietest revolution, and revolution is the grandest poem written upon the world," said Kim Hyun-sun, the gallery's artistic director. "Poetry holds art's power to make us look at the world for a long time, and revolution is a gaze that lets us see a familiar world anew."





BY SEO JEONG-MIN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



