Run like a superhero: Marvel Run Korea 2026 set for Oct. 31

A poster for Marvel Run Korea 2026 set to be held in Inje County, Gangwon WALT DISNEY COMPANY KOREA

Marvel Run Korea 2026 will bring themed races, character medals and costumes to Inje Speedium Resort in Inje County, Gangwon, on Oct. 31.

Marvel Run Korea 2026, a running festival themed around Marvel characters, will take place on Oct. 31, the Walt Disney Company Korea said Thursday.

The event will be held at Inje Speedium Resort in Inje County, Gangwon.

First held in Korea in 2016, this year’s event will feature a course on a racing circuit rather than public roads, along with a variety of on-site programs for runners, families and Marvel fans.

Participants can choose from three courses: a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) “full circuit” course, a 5-kilometer “action race” course and a 2.3-kilometer “family race” course designed for families.

The courses will feature themes inspired by Marvel’s upcoming film “Avengers: Doomsday,” set for release in December, as well as Marvel characters including Doctor Doom, Captain America and Thor.

Participants will also be able to listen to Marvel original soundtracks and remixes while running.

Finishers will receive limited-edition medals designed around Marvel characters featured in each race. The 10-kilometer medal features Doctor Doom, the 5-kilometer medal is modeled after Thor’s Mjolnir, and the 2.3-kilometer medal drew inspiration from Captain America’s shield, according to Walt Disney Company Korea.

Poster for Marvel film "Avengers: Doomsday" MARVEL

Marvel-themed Lego brick trophies created in collaboration with Lego Korea will also be awarded to the top three male and female finishers in the 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer races, as well as recipients of special awards, including best dressed. Participants dressed as Marvel characters have become a familiar sight at the event in Korea.

A family costume contest will also be held for families dressed in matching character costumes.

The venue will feature photo zones and brand experience booths, along with activities such as leisure karting and drifting experiences at Inje Speedium.

Registration will open on the official website on Tuesday, with spots available on a first-come, first-served basis for 10,000 participants. Registration also includes a souvenir package containing an official Marvel Run T-shirt, a race bib with an embedded timing chip and a scarf.

Registration for the 2.3-kilometer course costs 55,000 won ($40), while the 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer courses cost 70,000 won each.

For participants under 12, registration for the 2.3-kilometer and 5-kilometer courses will be offered at a discounted price of 40,000 won.

Shuttle buses will also operate in partnership with Kakao T on routes from the Seoul metropolitan area and other regions to make it easier for participants to get to the venue.

Marvel Run Korea 2026 is hosted by One Universe Studio and organized by Flux Sonic. More information is available on the event’s official website and Marvel Korea’s Instagram account.

On the day of Marvel Run Korea 2026, a drone show will also take place at Ttukseom Hangang Park in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, in collaboration with the Seoul city government to celebrate the upcoming release of “Avengers: Doomsday.” A photo zone themed around the film will also be set up.

In November, another running event, Marvel Virtual Run, will be held, which will allow people to participate from anywhere in Korea. Further details will be announced at a later date.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]