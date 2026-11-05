RM의 사계절을 걷다…그의 개인 소장품은 어떻게 SFMOMA 전시가 되었나

RM of boy band BTS is seen in this promotional photo for the “RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me” exhibition released by his agency HYBE HYBE

방탄소년단의 리더 RM이 소속사 하이브가 공개한 ‘RM x SFMOMA: 당신과 나 사이(Between You and Me)’ 전시 홍보용 사진에서 포즈를 취하고 있다 [하이브]





Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사

Monday, November 2, 2026





Kim Nam-joon, better known as RM, the leader of BTS, changes the painting in his bedroom with the seasons. In the fall, To Sang-bong’s view of the back garden of a Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) palace hangs on the bedroom wall. In winter, this switches to Kim Chong-hak’s landscape drawings, with two ducks drifting on the water; in the warmer months, to Park Ko-suk’s depiction of a mountain in Korea.

better known as: 더 잘 알려진

switches: 바뀌다

drifting: 떠다니는, 표류하는

BTS의 리더로 더 잘 알려진 RM, 본명 김남준은 계절이 바뀌면 침실에 걸린 그림을 바꾼다. 가을에는 조선(1392-1910) 궁궐 후원을 그린 도상봉의 그림이 침실 벽에 걸린다. 겨울이 되면 오리 두 마리가 물 위를 떠다니는 김종학의 풍경화로 바뀌고, 따뜻한 계절에는 한국의 산을 담은 박고석의 그림으로 바뀐다.





“Korea has four different seasons, and Koreans are really sensitive to [that change],” RM says in the English-language audio guide of San Francisco Museum of Modern Art’s (SFMOMA) new exhibition, featuring his own private collection of art. Those paintings by To, Kim and Park, respectively, now hang in the same gallery — the seasons, for once, on view at the same time.

sensitive: 예민하다, 민감하다

featuring: 선보이는

respestively: 각각

RM은 자신의 개인 미술 소장품을 선보이는 샌프란시스코 현대미술관(SFMOMA)의 새 전시 영어 오디오 가이드에서 "한국에는 사계절이 있고, 한국인들은 그 변화에 무척 예민하다"고 말한다. 도상봉과 김종학, 박고석의 그 그림들은 이제 같은 전시실에 나란히 걸려 있다. 좀처럼 없는 일이지만, 네 계절이 한자리에서 동시에 펼쳐지는 셈이다.





Joined by 26 works from SFMOMA’s own collection, which span nearly 1,500 years and many cultures, the three are among 142 works that came off the walls of RM’s bedroom, living room and, in one case, his parents’ house for “RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me,” which opened on Oct. 3.

span: ~에 걸쳐

among: ~가운데 일부

10월 3일 개막한 ‘RM x SFMOMA: 당신과 나 사이(Between You and Me)’에는, 거의 1500년에 걸쳐 여러 문화권을 아우르는 SFMOMA 소장품 26점이 함께 자리했다. 앞선 세 점은 RM의 침실과 거실, 그리고 한 점의 경우 부모님 댁 벽에서 내려온 142점 가운데 일부다.





Though RM is credited as a curator of the exhibition, he alone did not turn what was personal into something shared with the world, dispersed across eight rooms in a museum. That a painting can belong to a bedroom and a museum at once is, in a sense, the point of the whole show — and something that the two co-curators of the RM x SFMOMA exhibit believe in.

credited as: ~로 이름을 올리다

dispersed across: ~에 걸쳐 펼쳐진

RM이 이 전시의 큐레이터로 이름을 올리긴 했지만, 개인적인 것을 미술관 여덟 개 전시실에 펼쳐 세상과 나누는 무언가로 바꿔낸 것이 그 혼자만의 힘은 아니었다. 한 점의 그림이 침실과 미술관에 동시에 속할 수 있다는 것, 그것이 어떤 의미에서는 이 전시 전체의 핵심이자 ‘RM x SFMOMA’ 전시의 공동 큐레이터 두 사람이 믿는 바다.





“These artists remind us that art was never separate from everyday life to begin with,” said América Castillo, SFMOMA’s curatorial project manager and one of the exhibition’s co-curators. “[They’re] found in the places we return to, the people we care about and the questions that stay with us.”

separate from: 무엇과 분리된

curatorial: 학예사의, 큐레이터의

SFMOMA의 큐레토리얼 프로젝트 매니저이자 이 전시의 공동 큐레이터인 아메리카 카스티요는 "이 작가들은 애초에 예술이 일상과 결코 분리된 적이 없었음을 일깨운다"며 "예술은 우리가 돌아가는 장소, 우리가 아끼는 사람들, 그리고 우리 곁에 오래 남는 물음 속에 있다"고 말했다.





(중략)





In the audio guide’s preface, RM cannot quite settle which side of the kitchen he is on, figuratively speaking. Is he really the chef — the person in charge of the kitchen — or is he someone working behind the counter? By the time that the audio guide reaches the second gallery, however, he is more certain of his position, wondering, “What is today’s dinner that the curators have prepared for me, the chef?”

preface: 머리말, 예고편

figuratively: 비유적으로

certain of: 무엇을 확신하다

오디오 가이드 머리말에서 RM은, 비유하자면 자신이 주방의 어느 편에 서 있는지 쉽게 정하지 못한다. 자신이 정말 주방을 책임지는 셰프인지, 아니면 카운터 뒤에서 일하는 사람인지. 그러나 오디오 가이드가 두 번째 전시실에 이를 무렵, 그는 자신의 위치를 조금 더 확신하며 이렇게 묻는다. "셰프인 나를 위해 큐레이터들이 차려낸 오늘의 저녁은 무엇일까?"





He goes on to say that an institution would never display art in the way that he has. “But I’m the head of this exhibition, so I could do […] whatever I want,” he narrates, somewhat cheekily. “Because I’m not an official […] curator.”

institution: 기관

narrates: 말하다, 해설하다

cheekily: 장난스럽게

이어 그는 어떤 기관도 자신이 한 방식으로는 작품을 걸지 않을 것이라고 말한다. 그는 다소 장난스럽게 "하지만 내가 이 전시의 수장이니, 내가 원하는 건 […] 뭐든 할 수 있었다"며 "나는 공식 […] 큐레이터가 아니니까"라고 이야기한다.





“The entire premise of the exhibition was built on personal connection, and the collaboration embodied that blurring of boundaries throughout,” Castillo told the Korea JoongAng Daily in a written interview. “There was never a clean line between where one person’s role ended and an institution’s began. Behind an institution are also people, each bringing different knowledge, experiences and ways of thinking.”

premise: 전제

embodied: 구현된, 구체화된

boundaries: 선, 경계

카스티요는 코리아중앙데일리와의 서면 인터뷰에서 "전시의 전제 자체가 개인적 인연 위에 세워졌고, 이번 협업은 그렇게 경계가 흐려지는 과정을 처음부터 끝까지 구현했다"고 말했다. 그는 "한 사람의 역할이 끝나고 기관의 역할이 시작되는 선이 깔끔하게 그어진 적은 없었다. 기관 뒤에도 결국 사람들이 있고, 저마다 다른 지식과 경험, 사고방식을 가져온다"고 덧붙였다.





(후략)





WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY LIM JEONG-WON [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]