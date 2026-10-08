RM’s SFMOMA exhibition draws 7,500 visitors, generates record ticket demand

"RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me" exhibition cocurators América Castillo, left, BTS's RM, center, and Kim Hyo-eun at SFMOMA pose for a photo on Sept. 29. SFMOMA

The BTS member’s first museum presentation has generated more than 50,000 reservations and record merchandise sales in San Francisco.

Some 7,500 people have visited BTS member RM's exhibition at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) since its pre-opening days, the museum said Wednesday.

The preopening of the “RM X SFMOMA: Between You and Me” exhibition started on Sept. 29 with a media preview and private opening reception, followed by fully booked member previews from Oct. 1 to Friday and a sold-out official opening weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

“Advance ticket sales for [the exhibition] have been exceptional — six times higher than for any previous exhibition before opening — and have resulted in more than 50,000 ticket reservations to date,” SFMOMA said in a press release. “In addition, nearly 500 SFMOMA memberships were sold in the past week alone.”

Not only did the ticket sale see high interest, but so did its merchandise.

The SFMOMA Museum Store more than doubled its previous record for opening day sales of exhibition merchandise last week, the San Francisco art museum said.

The museum also noted that it will restock additional products, including those exclusively available at SFMOMA, over the next few weeks and throughout the exhibition.

Content creators take pictures during a preview for the "RM X SFMOMA: Between You and Me" art exhibit at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art in San Francisco on Sept. 29. AP/YONHAP

Organized by SFMOMA, the exhibition is curated by RM with exhibition cocurators América Castillo, curatorial project manager at SFMOMA, and Kim Hyo-eun, assistant curator of painting and sculpture at SFMOMA.

The exhibition marks RM's first museum presentation and features about 180 works selected by RM and SFMOMA, including pieces by Korean modern and contemporary artists such as Kim Whan-ki, Yun Hyong-keun, Park Re-hyun and Chang Ucchin.

RM played an active role in shaping the exhibition, from selecting artworks and developing its concept to writing exhibition texts and artwork descriptions in both Korean and English. He also recorded audio guides in both languages and selected the music played throughout the galleries.

“RM X SFMOMA: Between You and Me” runs through Feb. 7 next year.

More information about its ticketing options is available at the museum’s official website.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]