Riot Games partners with Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra

From left, Riot Games Korea CEO Cho Hyeok-jin and Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra CEO Jung Jae-wal attend the signing ceremony for the memorandum of understanding on July 29. RIOT GAMES

Riot Games Korea and the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra will develop orchestral projects based on League of Legends and esports storylines, with launches expected in 2027.

Riot Games Korea and the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra will work hand in hand to bring together classical music and the world of gaming and esports.

The two organizations signed a memorandum of understanding Wednesday at the Riot Games Auditorium in Parnas Tower, Gangnam District, southern Seoul. Riot Games Korea CEO Cho Hyeok-jin and Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra CEO Jung Jae-wal attended the signing.

Through the partnership, Riot plans to translate the "League of Legends" universe and its esports storylines into orchestral performances, building on past crossovers such as a 2021 concert at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts and a 2022 show during the Mid-Season Invitational in Busan.

The partners will work out details this year, with joint projects expected to launch in 2027.

"We will work with the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra to offer game and esports fans new and diverse forms of entertainment that cross the boundaries between different types of cultural content," Cho said.

Jung expressed similar enthusiasm for what the partnership could bring to audiences.

"Through this partnership with Riot Games, the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra will build an organic and close working relationship, and we will strive to show citizens new genre possibilities for classical music and offer a distinctive cultural and artistic experience in their everyday lives," Jung said.





BY KIM HA-YOON [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]