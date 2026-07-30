Riot Games partners with Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra

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BTS Jimin's World Cup halftime shirt sells for $110,000 at Christie's charity auction
A shirt worn by BTS’s Jimin at the 2026 World Cup final halftime show sold for $110,000, matching the top bid as BTS items drove nearly half of the fundraiser’s total.
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BTS Grammy performance videos unavailable after awards boycott decision
It's unclear whether BTS’s Grammy performance clips were removed from the Recording Academy’s website or are temporarily unavailable. That hasn't stopped fans from asking questions, though.
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September temple stay program to offer foreign nationals chance to experience Buddhist culture
The two-day, one-night program will open to both tourists and residents at locations around the country, with registration opening in August.
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Lee Chang-dong becomes first Korean director to receive TIFF's Ebert award
The acclaimed auteur will receive the Toronto festival’s career award as his newest film “Possible Love” screens at the event following its debut in Venice.