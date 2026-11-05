Records of Sewol ferry victims, Joseon cookbooks join Unesco Asia-Pacific register

Messages of remembrance for the victims of the Sewol ferry disaster and support from the public preserved in the "Danwon High School 4.16 Archive" KOREA HERITAGE SERVICE

Archives of Sewol ferry victims and two Joseon-era (1392-1910) cookbooks have been inscribed in Unesco’s Asia-Pacific register of documentary heritage.

Records of high School students who died in the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking and two Joseon-era (1392-1910) cookbooks have been added to Unesco’s regional list of significant historical records.

The Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific (Mowcap) inscribed the "Danwon High School 4.16 Archive: Records of Citizens’ Memory and Healing Movements" and "Suunjapbang and Eumsikdimibang: Community Archives of Traditional Korean Culinary Knowledge," both nominated by the Korean government, to its Memory of the World Asia Pacific Regional Register during its 11th general meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday.

The "Danwon High School 4.16 Archive" contains 235,220 items documenting the everyday lives of the students, who made up most of the 304 people killed when the ferry sank during their school trip to Jeju Island, as well as the public’s mourning and the recovery efforts of bereaved families and survivors. They include an April 2014 calendar from a classroom and a school trip itinerary found after the ferry was salvaged.

The Korean national committee that submitted the nomination to Unesco last year described it as “materials in which citizens and bereaved families recorded the reality of a social disaster from a civilian perspective.” It also noted that “the recording process itself is a process of healing and recovering from the pain and wounds of a social disaster,” and that the archive is “documentary heritage that shows the value of social memory, solidarity and community recovery.”

An April 2014 calendar hangs in a memorial classroom at Danwon High School in Ansan, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 5. YONHAP

"Suunjapbang and Eumsikdimibang" are cookbooks that document traditional culinary knowledge on the Korean Peninsula.

"Suunjapbang," designated a Treasure in 2021, is handwritten in classical Chinese by Confucian scholar Kim Yu (1491–1555) of Andong, North Gyeongsang, and his grandson Kim Ryeong (1577–1641).

"Eumsikdimibang," believed to have been written around 1670, is attributed to Lady Jang of Andong, the wife of scholar Yi Si-myeong (1590–1674). Her collection of recipes and methods for brewing alcohol, storing food and fermentation is especially valuable as it is known to be the oldest complete cookbook in Hangul written by a woman.

Covers of Joseon-era cookbooks "Suunjapbang," left, and "Eumsikdimibang" KOREA HERITAGE SERVICE

The regional register is separate from Unesco’s global Memory of the World Register, which recognizes documentary heritage of worldwide significance and includes 20 items from Korea. Among them are the Hunminjeongum Manuscript, the 1446 text in which King Sejong (r. 1418-1450) introduced and explained the Korean alphabet, hangul, and the Nanjung Ilgi, the war diary Admiral Yi Sun-sin (1545-1598) kept during the Japanese invasions of Korea.

Mowcap was established in 1998 and inscribed its first four items in 2008 to identify documentary heritage of historical and cultural significance in the region. Each country can nominate up to three items every two years.

With the latest inscriptions, Korea now has eight items on the regional register. The first was the signboards of Korea’s Confucian academies, "Pyeon-aek: Hanging Wooden Plaques in Korea," in 2016, and the list also includes the records from 2022 of the Taean oil spill recovery.





BY KANG HYE-RAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]