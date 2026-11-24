A rare 14th-century Goryeo Buddhist painting from San Francisco's Asian Art Museum has arrived in Korea for a two-year conservation project funded by Riot Games.

A rare 14th-century Goryeo Buddhist painting from the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco has come to Korea for two years of conservation work, funded by a donation from video game company Riot Games.

The painting, “Buddha Amitabha and the Eight Great Bodhisattvas” (circa 1350-1390), was recently brought into the country after it was selected for conservation support, the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation, an affiliate of the Korea Heritage Service, said Tuesday.

The work is being carried out under the foundation's program supporting the conservation and restoration of Korean cultural heritage overseas, which Riot Games sponsors.

The painting’s title refers to a type of painting that shows Amitabha, the Buddha who presides over the paradise called the “Pure Land,” together with eight bodhisattvas, including Avalokiteshvara and Mahasthamaprapta. Only about 10 such paintings from the Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392) are known to survive, including those held by the National Museum of Korea, Matsuo-dera temple in Japan and the Asian Art Museum.

Avery Brundage, a former president of the International Olympic Committee, collected the San Francisco painting and donated it to the museum in 1972. The painting measures 151.1 by 88.7 centimeters (59.5 by 34.9 inches), or 260.6 by 109.9 centimeters, as a whole. Amitabha sits in the lotus position on a high pedestal at the center, with four standing bodhisattvas on each side below him.

"Based on the arrangement and depiction of the bodhisattvas, as well as the stylized patterns and the rendering of their celestial robes, it is presumed to have been produced after the mid-14th century," an official from the foundation said.

The conservation work is expected to take about two years. Riot Games, the U.S. developer behind League of Legends, has supported the repatriation of seven overseas Korean cultural artifacts since 2012, and with this project it is expanding its support to conservation.

Once the work is completed in 2028, the painting is slated to be shown to the public through exhibitions in Korea and abroad.





BY KANG HYE-RAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]