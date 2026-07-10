Puccini's 'Turandot' returns to Seoul, a century after its premiere

From left, director Jung Sun-young, conductor Roberto Abbado and singers Ewa Płonka, Baek Seok-jong, Seo Sun-young and Kim Young-woo speak during a news conference for the opera "Turandot" at the Seoul Arts Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on July 10. YONHAP

A century after its premiere, Puccini’s final opera comes to Seoul Arts Center with a production framed around hope, peace and an end to violence.

Giacomo Puccini's final opera, "Turandot," returns to the Seoul Arts Center this month, a century after its premiere.

The production runs from July 22 to 26 at the center's Opera Theater in Seocho District, southern Seoul. First performed in 1926 at La Scala in Milan, "Turandot" is set in ancient China and follows the icy, ruthless Princess Turandot and Prince Calaf, who falls for her.

A promotional poster for "Turandot" SEOUL ARTS CENTER

Turandot vows to marry any man who can solve her three riddles, and has the suitors who fail put to death. Captivated by her, Calaf takes the challenge despite the pleas of those around him.

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Director Jung Sun-young casts the production as what the director called "a Puccini-driven project to end war."

"On the surface, it looks like a legendary love story between a prince and a princess, but within it lies humanity's longing for peace," Jung said. "It is a story of hope that breaks the cycle of violence and conflict between people and the endless chain of war and revenge."

Puccini died before completing the opera. Its ending, in which Calaf's kiss awakens Turandot to love, was finished by the composer Franco Alfano. Some productions rewrite the finale because they find it contrived.

Roberto Abbado, music director of the Korean National Symphony Orchestra, which plays for the production, is conducting his first opera since taking that post.

Abbado described Alfano's traditional finale as not the best but the best available option, and praised the score as modern and ahead of its time, with appeal that reaches well beyond Europe. His remarks suggested the production will stay close to Alfano's ending.

Sopranos Ewa Płonka and Seo Sun-young share the title role.

Płonka, on her second visit to Korea, has sung Turandot at major houses around the world. She said she feels great joy each time she travels to tell Turandot's story, and that she tries to convey the role's philosophical side and its powerful message through both her singing and her acting.

Seo, singing Turandot for the first time, said the character once puzzled her.

"In the past, I didn't understand why Turandot screams so much and why she can't accept love," Seo said. "Studying the role myself, as a woman, I have come to understand her little by little."

Seo said the opera builds to a magical moment.

"There is a magical moment when the once-closed-off Turandot comes to feel love," Seo said. "I want to show, in depth, her journey to understanding what love is."

Tenor Young Woo Kim speaks during a news conference for the opera "Turandot" at the Seoul Arts Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on July 10. YONHAP

The run also marks the first full-length opera in Korea for tenor Baek Seok-jong , who has performed at houses including the Metropolitan Opera in New York, the Royal Opera House in Britain and Deutsche Oper Berlin. He sings Calaf.

"I am very happy to stand on an opera stage for the first time in my beloved homeland, Korea," Baek said. "The stage I most wanted to sing on as a tenor was the Seoul Arts Center Opera House."

He called Calaf the role he can do best now and his signature part.

"Calaf is the role I can do best right now, and my signature role," Baek said. "Rehearsing with a wonderful conductor, fellow singers and the director, my anticipation for the performance has only grown."

The other Calaf, tenor Kim Young-woo, is stepping into a role he long waited for.

"Performing in supporting roles all this time, I dreamed of the day I would sing Calaf," Kim said. "I want to show the radiant qualities of a Calaf that only I can bring."





BY HA NAM-HYUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]