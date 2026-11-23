A scene from the play "Rohtko," staged at LG Arts Center Seoul in Gangseo District, western Seoul, from Nov. 13 to 15. LG ARTS CENTER

Drawing on a Rothko forgery and NFT art, the production asks whether value, emotion and artistic meaning survive once originality is in doubt.

Blurring the lines between theater and film, the experimental production "Rohtko" has sparked sharply divided reactions with its unconventional approach to storytelling and performance.

"I gave up my entire Sunday afternoon for this? What on earth was that?" and "I just saw the future of theater" were among the reactions from audience members who emerged from a four-hour performance of "Rohtko" at LG Arts Center Seoul in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 15.

The play draws inspiration from a forgery scandal involving works attributed to modern art master Mark Rothko that rocked the art market in 2011. Even its title, "Rohtko," deliberately scrambles the spelling of the artist's name. Directed by Polish theater director Lukasz Twarkowski, the production premiered in Latvia, Rothko's birthplace, in 2022. It has since toured major theaters around the world, including London's Barbican Centre and Paris's Odéon-Théâtre de l'Europe.

The production is less a conventional play than a film made live onstage. While it isn't difficult to see contemporary plays incorporating videos in to the performance, most use it as a backdrop or a supporting element.

But in "Rohtko," an entire film set is operated onstage and the screen takes center stage.

Actors perform on a film set beneath a large screen. Their performances are filmed, edited and projected in real time, creating a film before the audience's eyes.

Yet this is not a film driven by conventional storytelling. It is a conceptual film — a kind of temporal cubism that brings together different eras in a Chinese restaurant in New York. The story shifts between the 1960s, when Rothko was alive, and the present day, when his name and reproductions of his work have become commercial products.

The production shows Rothko and his wife debating the purity of art, while a gallery owner and collectors fall for a forged Rothko piece. A journalist investigates the scandal, actors audition for a film about Rothko and the audience watches the various stories unfold.

The characters approach the question of artistic originality from different perspectives, eventually leading to a scene in an empty museum exhibiting Rothko non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

A scene from the play "Rohtko," staged at LG Arts Center Seoul in Gangseo District, western Seoul, from Nov. 13 to 15. LG ARTS CENTER

The screen displaying the actors' live performances is awash in melancholic colors and textures reminiscent of Wong Kar-wai's films. The actual actors performing beneath it are often barely visible, obscured by camera operators and sets. The crew members pushing scenery and moving cameras outside the frame have a stronger physical presence than the performers themselves, even as they work to create the illusion of reality within it.

Yet the production repeatedly reminds the audience that it is watching theater. Sets are constantly dismantled and reassembled, while actors occasionally break into seemingly incongruous group dances. These moments disrupt the cinematic illusion, exposing the scenes within the frame as theatrical constructions far removed from reality.

The decision to set the play in a Chinese restaurant called Shanzhai is equally deliberate. The Chinese word shanzhai originally referred to counterfeit goods made in China but has evolved to describe a broader culture of imitation, adaptation and reinvention that goes beyond simple copying.

The restaurant's name both parodies China's reputation as a haven for counterfeit goods and reflects the philosophical idea that every Chinese restaurant is, in some sense, a reproduction of an original.

Twarkowski has also acknowledged being influenced by Korean-born German philosopher Han Byung-chul, who uses the concept of shanzhai to challenge Western thinking centered on originality through an alternative Eastern paradigm.

Lukasz Twarkowski, the director of "Rohtko." LG ARTS CENTER

The unusual theatrical approach reflects the play's central questions about authenticity and imitation, originals and reproductions.

The play draws on a real-life forgery scandal involving New York's prestigious Knoedler Gallery, which sold a painting purportedly by Mark Rothko to prominent art collector Domenico De Sole and his wife for $8.3 million in 2004. Seven years later, the painting was revealed to be the work of an obscure artist working in Chinatown.

Twarkowski explores how the very same painting can suddenly cease to be considered a valuable work of art — or, more precisely, how the value of art is determined.

The irony is that Rothko himself was among the artists most fiercely opposed to the commercialization of art. An artist who railed against the capitalist art market for eroding the soul of artistic creation ultimately became the unwitting centerpiece of an enormous fraud.

His color-field abstractions are particularly famous for evoking profound, almost religious emotions. Viewers have been known to weep before his paintings, experiencing them as gateways to another world.

The Rothko Chapel in Houston, Texas, exhibits Mark Rothko's paintings. KATE ROTHKO PRIZEL AND CHRISTOPHER ROTHKO

This raises a fundamental question about the nature of art: If a painting that moved its owners to tears every day turns out to be a forgery, does that make the emotions it inspired any less genuine?

To explore the boundary between genuine and counterfeit, Twarkowski draws on Schrödinger's cat, the famous thought experiment in quantum mechanics, before turning to NFT art. The production questions why the art market assigns astronomical value to digital images that can be endlessly reproduced, simply by recognizing certain versions as originals.

It also questions whether anything of genuine value exists beneath such labels. Can the work of a painter described as extremely selfish, who suffered from depression and died by suicide — a reference to Rothko himself — truly offer a form of religious salvation through art?

The production also takes a cynical view of art's commercial value, echoing Andy Warhol's famous observation that "Being good in business is the most fascinating kind of art."

A scene from the play "Rohtko" JOONGANG ILBO

After raising so many questions about what constitutes art, the production leaves the audience with one more: Is the play "Rohtko" itself a work of art, or have they simply sat through a four-hour multimedia lecture on the philosophy of art?

"Experience and art are one and the same. There is no difference between art and everyday life because both are alive and breathing. But art and artworks are different. An artwork cannot live and breathe outside its frame and the institutions of art."

This passage, repeated twice — once in each half of the performance — stands out as one of the production's defining moments.

Is the production suggesting that the everyday act of making a film becomes performance art because audiences experience it within the institutional frame of a theater?

Ultimately, "Rohtko" turns its central question back on the audience: What makes something art?





BY YOO JU-HYUN [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]