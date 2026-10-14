'Pilgra-merch': Collectibles craze is becoming a reason for Koreans to travel

Skycanner travel expert Jessica Min speaks to reporters during "Travel Trends 2027" media day in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Oct. 14. SKYSCANNER

Koreans love collectibles, and it’s easy to see why: From character keyrings dangling from backpacks to limited-edition merchandise drawing shoppers to stores, the craze is everywhere. Now it’s giving people a reason to travel.

“This is a trend driven by Gen Z and millennials,” said Jessica Min, a travel expert at global travel search platform Skyscanner during its “Travel Trends 2027” media day in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Wednesday.

Calling the trend “Pilgra-merch,” Min explained, “Rather than buying ordinary souvenirs like notebooks or pens that can be found anywhere, travelers are seeking out limited-edition items available only at specific destinations as a way to preserve and cherish their travel memories for years to come.”

According to a Skyscanner survey of 1,000 Korean respondents, 61 percent said they had visited a specific destination or store in the past 12 months solely to purchase items available only there.





But the hunt for exclusive collectibles is just one way travel habits are changing. Skyscanner identified six other trends for 2027 under the overarching theme “Travel, Better Spent,” reflecting a shift toward more intentional spending and meaningful experiences.

Other travel trends include "Gym-cation," "Currency Chasers," "Signal Severance," "Sound Bound," "Multi-Mooning" and "Grand Odysseys."

Gym-cation reflects growing interest in maintaining fitness routines while traveling. Nearly one in three Korean respondents, or 31 percent, said they choose accommodations based on fitness facilities.

Nearly one in four Korean respondents, or 24 percent, expressed interest in enjoying music at unique local venues while traveling, reflecting the “Sound Bound” trend, in which travelers seek out distinctive local music experiences.

The trend was reflected in the media day itself, held at a music cafe where jazz musicians kicked off the event with a live performance.

Skyscanner also identified Currency Chasers, which highlights how exchange rates influence travel decisions; Signal Severance, or disconnecting from digital devices; and Grand Odysseys, which focuses on exploring historical sites inspired by architecture, historical figures and media.

Another interesting trend is “Multi-Mooning,” which sees couples spreading their honeymoon experiences across multiple romantic getaways rather than taking a single trip.

“There's no reason a honeymoon has to be just one trip,” Min said. Thirty-one percent of respondents said they had done so or would consider it.

“Couples might take a short three-day mini-moon right after their wedding and save a longer honeymoon for later, splitting what used to be one big trip into several.”

Skycanner travel expert Jessica Min speaks to reporters during "Travel Trends 2027" media day in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Oct. 14. SKYSCANNER

The outlook for travel next year also remains strong, with 80 percent of Korean respondents saying they plan to travel as much as or more than they did this year.

Hakodate, Japan, topped Skyscanner's list of trending destinations for Korean travelers in 2027, while Miyazaki, Japan, ranked as the best-value destination.

The survey also found that AI plays a great role in travel planning for Korean travellers.

Sixty-one percent of Korean respondents said they felt confident using AI for travel planning, nearly three times the global figure of 22 percent, showing Korea's enthusiasm for the technology.

Skyscanner is also expanding its AI integration, allowing users to type “@Skyscanner” in ChatGPT to find cheap flights and compare options and prices through its app.

“We're constantly thinking about how we can further integrate AI into our services as we look toward the future,” Min said.





BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]



