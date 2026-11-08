Piece by piece, Yoo Hyun-mi turns a blank into a beginning at an STPI show

A visitor looks at artwork at the Singapore Tyler Print Institute (STPI) gallery in Singapore featuring Korean artist Yoo Hyun-mi's solo show, "The Blank Puzzle (The Image Yet to Come)," in this photo provided by the STPI STPI

Korean contemporary artist Yoo Hyun-mi presents "The Blank Puzzle (The Image Yet to Come)" at the Singapore Tyler Print Institute, transforming her long-running puzzle series through paper, print and color.

For years, Singapore has worked to establish itself as the art capital of Asia. A key part of that effort has been the national Visual Arts Cluster, which groups the National Gallery Singapore, the Singapore Art Museum and the Singapore Tyler Print Institute (STPI).

The most unique to join this movement is the Singapore Tyler Print Institute, known internationally as STPI.

Emi Eu, executive director of the Singapore Tyler Print Institute (STPI) STPI

Founded in 2002, the institute focuses almost exclusively on print and paper, running residencies and exhibitions of works in those mediums. From Korea, acclaimed artists like Do Ho Suh, Yang Hae-gue and Lee Bul have ran projects with STPI.

The latest on that roster is Korea's contemporary artist Yoo Hyun-mi.

Her solo exhibition “Yoo Hyun Mi: The Blank Puzzle (The Image Yet to Come)” opened Oct. 31 at STPI’s gallery on Robertson Quay in Singapore and runs through Dec. 12 — the first time her long-running series “The Blank Puzzle” has been shown at this scale in Southeast Asia. The works came out of three residencies at the STPI workshop, in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

“These collaborations reflect the strong creative exchanges we have built with the Korean art scene over the years,” said Emi Eu, executive director of STPI, in a written interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily. “Our continued participation in Frieze Seoul since its inaugural edition in 2022 has also allowed us to deepen our relationships with collectors, artists, curators and institutions in Korea.”

The work Yoo is showing in Singapore started nearly three decades ago, with a children’s jigsaw.

Korean contemporary artist Yoo Hyun-mi poses for a photo at the exhibition space of "The Blank Puzzle (The Image Yet to Come)," in this photo provided by the Singapore Tyler Print Institute (STPI) STPI

“I happened to turn over a puzzle my young son had finished and the front had the picture you’re meant to complete, but the back had nothing on it at all,” Yoo said of how the series began in 1998. “I found the puzzle without a picture far more interesting.”

A jigsaw is one of the few pastimes that hands you the answer before you begin. The picture is printed on the lid, every piece has exactly one place it can go, and finishing means reproducing an image someone else settled on long before the box was sealed. The back comes with no such instructions, and Yoo has been working with that absence ever since.

What Yoo made of it, at first, were puzzles with nothing to put together: pieces in the familiar knobbed shape, left white or clear, enlarged into paintings and reliefs and later into sculptures and installations that take up a room.

At STPI, the material is paper, and it does two jobs. "Red Flying Carpet No. 2," made this year, is a field of hundreds of interlocking pieces laser-cut from paper and each painted a single flat color, mostly reds. From across the room it looks like a patterned rug; up close it breaks into separate pieces, none carrying a scrap of a larger image — color now, but still no picture. Elsewhere, handmade paper is stacked in layers and carved into freestanding sculptures dense enough to pass for wood.

Born in Seoul in 1964, Yoo studied sculpture at Seoul National University and earned her MFA from New York University in 1992, working in New York before returning to Korea. Her work has appeared at the Liverpool Biennial and in a 2022 solo show at the Buk-Seoul Museum of Art, and is held by the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea and the Seoul Museum of Art.

Korean artist Yoo Hyun-mi is seen working at the Singapore Tyler Print Institute's (STPI) residency studio in Singapore in this photo provided by the STPI. STPI

She also writes — poems, children’s stories, a novel some 20 years in the making — and sees little reason to keep the writing and the art apart. Her art is best known, though, for photographs that are not what they appear to be: real objects, from rocks to floating numbers, arranged in a room, painted over and photographed so that the finished image passes for a painting, as in her “Still Life” (2008) and “Cosmos” (2013) series.

“None of it is Photoshop; when we shoot, I tell my assistants not to even breathe,” Yoo said. “Only one spot had a transparent support underneath, and the rest was balanced right on the edge — things came crashing down, and I broke quite a few.”

She links the teetering, floating arrangements to a dream she has had since childhood, in which she floats, not like a bird, but like a hydrogen balloon pressed against a ceiling, light but unable to steer — and to a long interest in psychology, which she has always preferred to philosophy.

“When things are stacked that precariously and the balance holds, it looks right visually as well,” Yoo said. “That’s the fascinating part. Doing this, I came to realize that living long and living well might simply be a matter of keeping your balance.”

STPI’s residency is not one in the usual sense. It does not nurture emerging artists but invites established ones, many of whom have barely worked in print before. Its building stacks the whole operation — the workshop on the ground floor, then the gallery, then offices, then the residency, according to Yoo.

The exhibition space at the Singapore Tyler Print Institute (STPI) gallery in Singapore is seen showing Korean artist Yoo Hyun-mi's solo show, "The Blank Puzzle (The Image Yet to Come)," in this photo provided by the STPI STPI

“We look for artists with strong and distinctive practices, but equally important is their curiosity and willingness to experiment,” said Eu. “Some of the most interesting outcomes come from discoveries that neither the artist nor our workshop team could have anticipated at the start of the residency.”

Experimentation at STPI is paid for, in part, by the market. Its gallery sells the works made in its workshop at fairs such as Art Basel and Frieze, and the proceeds, along with contributions from patrons, help fund its programs.

Korean contemporary artist Yoo Hyun-mi poses for a photo at the exhibition space of "The Blank Puzzle (The Image Yet to Come)," in this photo provided by the Singapore Tyler Print Institute (STPI) STPI

“Works have to sell to survive, and that way STPI survives, the artists survive along with it, and they can go on making something new,” said Yoo of the arrangement.

Yoo’s first blank puzzles, in the late 1990s, were white and sometimes transparent, the picture side standing for consciousness and the blank reverse for the unconscious underneath it. At STPI, they became objects made of paper.

“Her collaboration with STPI’s specialist printmakers and papermakers opened up new possibilities for exploring these ideas through the materiality of print and paper,” said Eu. “One fascinating example is her sculptural works from 'The Puzzler' and 'A Perfect Duet' series, which resemble wood but are made entirely from paper.”

It is the same trick Yoo’s photographs play, in a different material.

The exhibition space at the Singapore Tyler Print Institute (STPI) gallery in Singapore is seen showing Korean artist Yoo Hyun-mi's solo show, "The Blank Puzzle (The Image Yet to Come)," in this photo provided by the STPI STPI

“It’s a form that started from a puzzle piece and grew into a large sculpture,” the artist said. “It’s made by stacking many layers of paper and carving them down, and once it was finished, it looked like a person sunk in deep thought. That’s why I called it ‘The Puzzler.’”

The most visible change in Yoo’s body of work since her STPI residencies is color. The white pieces of the early series have given way to kaleidoscopic configurations such as “Red Flying Carpet No. 2” (2026).

The color comes from a short story Yoo wrote, copies of which sit in a reading room inside the exhibition. In it, a puzzle piece called Blank drops from the sky into a box of lost pieces. Everyone else in the box has a color, a pattern and some hint of where it came from. Blank has nothing.

“The red pieces, the blue pieces, the yellow ones — they each have a clue, the way someone who sings well assumes they’ll become a singer,” Yoo said, speaking as the piece named Blank. “The blue one thinks, ‘I must have been the sea.’ They all go off to find their pictures, but because I have no picture, I’m left behind as the others leave one by one.”

Along the way Blank meets Black Star, a dark scrap of a piece so sure of itself that it reasons its way into being special: every other star shines, and it does not. The colorful works in Singapore, according to Yoo, are the pieces Blank meets, given form. “A Perfect Duet,” installed in a room STPI built inside its gallery, takes the encounter literally, pairing two pieces at a time.

A visitor looks at artwork at the Singapore Tyler Print Institute (STPI) gallery in Singapore showing Korean artist Yoo Hyun-mi's solo show, "The Blank Puzzle (The Image Yet to Come)," in this photo provided by the STPI STPI

“Storytelling is an integral part of Yoo’s practice,” Eu said. “She often begins by writing short stories before translating their imagery into visual form.”

Korean artist Yoo Hyun-mi is seen working at the Singapore Tyler Print Institute's (STPI) residency studio in Singapore in this photo provided by the STPI STPI

In her studio, Yoo keeps a hand-bound mock-up of unpublished poems interleaved with images of her work, reshuffled whenever a poem and a piece seem to belong together.

“Usually, when a book has pictures, they’re there to help you understand the text,” Yoo said. “It works differently for me. While I’m writing, it occurs to me that a work could look like this, or that it would be fun if it came out like that — they influence each other, and neither one really comes first.”

“I didn’t start out consciously drawing on traditional Korean aesthetics, but as I kept working, I came to feel that the emptiness and possibility I’d been interested in touched on that traditional sense of beauty,” Yoo said. “For me, emptiness isn’t lack but possibility — not an end, but a new beginning.”

"At its heart, 'The Blank Puzzle' explores a universal idea: what happens when we let go of the notion that there is only one correct answer?" Eu said.

Yoo, whose work has circled the question of what art is for nearly four decades, does not expect to settle it easily.

"Searching for the answer anyway, knowing there isn’t one, is what life is," she said. "Wandering in search of the answer is the answer."

In Yoo’s story, Blank eventually decides that waiting in the box will get it nowhere, and and sets out to discover what it once was.





BY LIM JEONG-WON [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]





