Pianist Yunchan Lim nominated for 2026 Gramophone classical awards

Yunchan Lim performs a concerto with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra conducted by Chairman of the Jury Marin Alsop in the final round of the 16th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth, Texas, on June 12, 2022. THE CLIBURN

The album “J.S. Bach: Goldberg Variations” is among the contenders as the musician chases another prize two years after his historic win.

Korean pianist Yunchan Lim has been nominated in the 2026 Gramophone Classical Music Awards in Britain, his agency said Monday, two years after his historic double win.

Lim's album "J.S. Bach: Goldberg Variations," released in February and featuring a live recording of his sold-out April 2025 performance at New York's Carnegie Hall, is among the finalists in the Piano category, Moc Production said.

Launched in 1977 by the British magazine Gramophone, the Gramophone Classical Music Awards are among the classical recording industry's most influential honors. In 2024, Lim made history as the first Korean to win a Gramophone award, taking home two trophies: the Piano Award for his album "Chopin: Etudes" and the special Young Artist of the Year prize.

The 2026 ceremony will be held on Oct. 7 at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in London.





Yonhap



