Pianist Yunchan Lim nominated for 2026 Gramophone classical awards

Read more
-
Trot singer Jang Yoon-jeong’s mother sentenced to 10 months for investment fraud
A Seoul court sentenced the trot singer’s mother to 10 months in prison for defrauding an acquaintance of 31 million won in an investment scheme.
-
Pianist Park Jin-hyung wins joint second at Rubinstein competition
The Korean pianist shared second place at the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition, the best result by a Korean competitor.
-
Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theatre to bring 'Mimesis' to audiences outside Korea for first time
The troupe will perform the full production at Warner Theatre in Washington on Sept. 27 as part of a program marking the 250th anniversary of the United States' founding.
-
'Cats' musical to return to Korea for first time in three years in December
For its first run in Korea in three years, the musical will open at Keimyung Art Center in Daegu on Dec. 18 and run through Jan. 3, 2027, before heading to Busan, Sejong and Seoul.