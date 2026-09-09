Pianist Park Jin-hyung wins joint second at Rubinstein competition

Read more
-
Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theatre to bring 'Mimesis' to audiences outside Korea for first time
The troupe will perform the full production at Warner Theatre in Washington on Sept. 27 as part of a program marking the 250th anniversary of the United States' founding.
-
'Cats' musical to return to Korea for first time in three years in December
For its first run in Korea in three years, the musical will open at Keimyung Art Center in Daegu on Dec. 18 and run through Jan. 3, 2027, before heading to Busan, Sejong and Seoul.
-
From multiple identities to haute couture: French theater takes the Korean stage this fall
Three acclaimed contemporary French plays will make Korean premieres as Korea and France mark 140 years of diplomatic relations.
-
Korea raises ticket scalping penalties, but movie resellers remain outside the law
New rules allow fines up to 50 times a ticket’s price for performance and sports scalpers, while films and celebrity meet-and-greets remain exempt.