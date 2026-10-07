Paws on the path: Dogs, owners race around Gyeongju lake at Sono Runtrip 180K

Dogs run along their owners during Sono Runtrip 180K in Gyeongju on Oct.4 SONO INTERNATIONAL

Nearly 200 pet-and-human teams joined the unique race, where finishing mattered less than enjoying the lakeside journey.

GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang — At around 6 p.m. on Sunday, dogs began gathering with their humans on the trail along Bomun Lake in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang.

From a large black Labrador retriever and dachshund to tiny poodles, some dogs could barely contain themselves on their leashes, while others arrived more comfortably, riding in strollers or peeking out from carrier backpacks.

They were among the runners making up some 200 human-and-pet teams gathering to take on the 7.12-kilometer (4.42-mile) course at Sono Runtrip 180K in Gyeongju, a running festival held around Sono Calm Gyeongju resort and the Bomun lakeside trail.

Gong Ki-jeong and his dog Kibong pose for a photo before the race WOO JI-WON

Gong Ki-jeong had traveled from South Jeolla with his dog Kibong to take part in the event.

“This is his second race after one in Gangwon,” Gong said. “We practice running on normal days, and I also take him out while I ride my bike. Our goal today is to finish the race.”

Kim Gyu-jeong and his wife brought their two cocker spaniel sisters, Geumdong and Manbok, for their first race together.

Geumdong, left, and Manbok WOO JI-WON

Participant Rokie WOO JI-WON

Dogs, however, were not the only four-legged competitors at the starting line.

Lee Sang-min had brought his two sheep, which stole much of the spotlight.

“They don't just walk. They can run, too,” said Lee, who has taken them to other running events. “They've run as far as 6.5 kilometers.”

The festival also offered pet-friendly activities, including photo zones and a caricature booth where owners could create keepsakes with their animals.

At 6:45 p.m., after around 800 human participants in the regular race had set off, it was finally time for the last group of the evening, the pets and their humans.

When this reporter joined the race with her own dog, it quickly became clear that finishing times were the least of anyone’s concerns.

Dogs and a sheep run along their owners. WOO JI-WON

The pace was largely set by the four-legged partners. Owners stopped whenever their dogs wanted to sniff the grass, greet a new friend or answer nature's call.

Some stopped to take photos of their dogs at photo zones, even taking detours to find the best spot.

Following the waterside path around Bomun Lake, softly lit after dark and dotted with small parks and wooded stretches, the race at times felt not so different from an ordinary evening walk, only a little faster and with staff cheering on both dogs and owners along the way.

A participant runs with his dog in a stroller WOO JI-WON

Dogs sniff each other during the race WOO JI-WON

Around the halfway point, some owners eventually had to scoop up their tired dogs and carry them onward. This reporter was no exception, carrying her Maltese three times during the race after protesting that she could no longer run.

A few dogs that had bounded enthusiastically through the first stretch retired to the comfort of a stroller.





Four-year-old Oreo in Kim Dong-ha's arm WOOO JI-WON

Pet-human races have been growing in number. Upcoming events include “Daeng Daeng Run 2026” on Jarasum Island in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi, as well as pet festivals in Seoul and Seongnam, Gyeonggi, featuring runs and walks with dogs.

Another participant, surnamed Ha, had doubted whether either she or her Maltese would make it to the end. They eventually finished in about an hour and 20 minutes.

“My leg and ankle weren't in good condition, so I thought I might have to give up. But when I saw my dog running so well, I got energy from that."

While speed was hardly the priority for many, some human-and-dog pairs still posted impressive times.

A ceremony was held after the race. WOO JI-WON

Gyeongju resident Kim Seong-hun crossed the finish line with his 5-year-old poodle, Heukimja, in 29 minutes and 29 seconds, taking first place despite it being their first race together.

Jo Dae-ho finished second in 30 minutes and 35 seconds with his mixed-breed dog, whom he adopted from an animal shelter in Gangneung.

Jo's mixed-breed dog from an animal shelter won 2nd-place WOO JI-WON

“I really like the feeling of preparing for something together and then getting a result through a competition like this,” Jo said.

Jo also hoped their run might change some perceptions about shelter dogs.

“I wanted more people to know that there are great dogs like this in shelters, too,” he said. “There are mixed-breed dogs that are active and good at sports. I hope more people will adopt shelter dogs.”

Kim Dong-eon, who came third in 32 minutes and 14 seconds with his Italian greyhound, said he hoped that canicross, a sport in which a runner and dog run together while connected, would become more popular in Korea.

All finishers received medals, medal-shaped treats for their dogs and vouchers for Sono's Wellness & Spa, among other rewards.

Finishers received a medal and medal-shaped treat. WOO JI-WON

The Gyeongju event marked the fourth stop of Sono Runtrip 180K, a project linking 10-kilometer running courses at 18 Sono Hotels & Resorts properties across Korea.

Sono International said the event was designed as a stay-and-run program combining running with tourism and accommodation. The company offered a pet-friendly accommodation package for the event at Sono Calm Gyeongju, which sold out.

Sono has long focused on pet tourism. Many of its properties offer pet-friendly rooms and dedicated facilities, while Sono Pet Clubs & Resorts at Vivaldi Park is devoted entirely to guests traveling with pets.

Sono Calm Gyeongju's pet-friendly room WOO JI-WON

At Sono Calm Gyeongju, pet-friendly options extend beyond accommodation. Guests can bring their dogs to several food and beverage venues at the resort, including the Korean restaurant Sodam and cafe Orot.





BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]