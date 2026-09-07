Paris 'K-Book Week' marks 140 years Korea-France ties

Korean books are displayed at the Galerie Joseph cultural complex in the Le Marais district of Paris for the “K-Book Week” event MINISTRY OF CULTURE, SPORTS AND TOURISM

The event will bring 130 Korean works as well as author events and publishing exchanges to Paris with a focus on connections between the two countries.

Korea is holding a “K-Book Week” in Paris this month as part of celebrations marking the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties with France, Seoul's Culture Ministry said Monday.

The event, running from Saturday to Sept. 18 mainly at the Galerie Joseph cultural complex in the Le Marais district, aims to introduce Korean books to French and European audiences, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said.

Co-organized by the Publication Industry Promotion Agency of Korea, the event includes a special exhibition of Korean picture books and literary works, author events and exchanges between Korean and French publishers and agents.

The event comes as Seoul and Paris mark 140 years of diplomatic ties, with President Lee Jae Myung in France this week for a state visit and summit with President Emmanuel Macron.

Under the theme “Connect: Linking through Books,” the program is designed to promote Korean titles in Europe and explore opportunities for rights sales and copublishing deals, officials said.

Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young is scheduled to visit the exhibition on Wednesday to meet participants and discuss ways to expand overseas promotion of Korean publishing, the ministry added.

The showcase features 24 picture books by prominent Korean authors and illustrators, including Annyeongdal, Lee Ji-hyeon and Bamko, alongside 21 works by fiction and web novel authors, such as Yoo Yeong-gwang, Yun Ko-eun and Pyun Hye-young.

A promotional poster for the “K-Book Week” event in Paris MINISTRY OF CULTURE, SPORTS AND TOURISM

Also on display are 47 Korean titles already translated into and published in French, 22 books recommended by Korean cultural figures and 10 web novel and secondary-content projects linked to publishing intellectual property, including drama and film adaptations, bringing the total to 130 works.

Visitors can view original illustrations and three-dimensional installations from the picture books and take part in hands-on activities, such as coloring book workshops and fanmaking sessions.

Author events will continue until Sept. 15 at bookstores, schools, libraries, galleries and King Sejong Institute centers across Paris, with Korean writers holding storytelling sessions, book signings, lectures and live drawing demonstrations.

French participants include authors David Foenkinos and Audrey Pleynet, as well as publishers, literary agencies and specialists in Korean literature.

From Sept. 15 to 17, a Korea-France publishing industry exchange will bring together 10 South Korean publishers and more than 20 French companies for export consultations and seminars.

"'K-Book Week' will be the starting point for sustained exchanges connecting readers, authors and publishing professionals in both countries,” Chae said.

Seoul will strengthen support to help Korean books reach more European readers in a multitude of ways, he added.





Yonhap