Overseas sales of translated Korean literature hit record 1.2 million copies in 2025

Read more
-
Tourist arrivals to Korea jump as spending tops 10 trillion won
Korea welcomed 10.71 million foreign visitors in the first half, with card spending rising faster than arrivals and regional destinations drawing more travelers.
-
Kimchi gets U.S. government's endorsement as exports break records
The U.S. federal dietary recommendation is yet another first for Korea's fermented staple as it gains wider traction and more fans across the United States.
-
Five free Seoul observation decks for intimate city views off the beaten path
From City Hall’s new Sky Observatory to a hillside skywalk in western Seoul, these overlooked spots offer free, reservation-free views from every corner of the city.
-
Mud season opens in Boryeong — in pictures
The annual beach event drew crowds on opening day with new mud tubs, a sea-view infinity pool and nighttime drone shows running through Aug. 9.