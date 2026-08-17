On foot through Changsin-dong, where quarry cliffs, sewing alleys and Nepali kitchens tell Seoul’s layered story

The neighborhood at the heart of the story of Bhattarai Roshan, the owner of an Indian-Nepali restaurant in Changsin-dong, is best explored on foot. The neighborhood doesn’t exactly announce itself — there are no ticket booths, no signposted trails. It's just a hillside of narrow lanes where a quarry, a garment trade, a video artist’s childhood home and a Nepali food street sit within a few blocks of one another, layered rather than arranged.

The same slope that reminds Roshan of Kathmandu, capital of Nepal and Roshan's hometown, rewards those who understand how its past informs its present — the old quarry face explains the houses packed above and below it; the sewing machines explain the motorbikes; and the food street explains who lives here now.

What follows are seven good places to start your exploration, starting from the top of the quarry to the flat alleyways below.







The Quarry Cliff Observatory overlooking the Dolsan Village Viewpoint in Changsin-dong, Jongno District, central Seoul, is seen on July 29. PARK SANG-MOON

Dolsan Village Viewpoint

Start high. Getting to the top of the quarry requires a 15-minute walk north from Dongmyo Station, subway Line 1. From the lookout above the old Naksan Mountain quarry, the whole logic of the neighborhood comes into immediate view with the sheared granite cliff, the multiplex houses packed above and below, and Dongdaemun’s towers glinting beyond. This is the face the city cut into the hill a century ago, and then filled with homes after the 1950-1953 Korean War, when families short of housing built upon the abandoned quarry slope. The climb up the narrow lanes is genuinely steep — give it 20 minutes — and it pays off best near sunset, when the skyline goes gold. A few streets over, the Quarry Cliff Observatory adds a three-story deck and a cafe, in case your legs want an excuse to stop.







The Sewing Street

A pedestrian walks past a sewing shop on the Sewing Street of Changsin-dong, Jongno District, central Seoul, on July 29. PARK SANG-MOON

Downhill, the alleys turn industrial. This is Dongdaemun’s back kitchen: hundreds of one-room workshops where the clothes sold in the market below are cut, sewn and trimmed, a few pieces at a time. Listen for the machines behind half-open shutters, read the signs in their own trade shorthand — and mind the motorbikes, because riders hauling bolts of fabric always have the right of way. Weekday mornings are the liveliest; the whole street moves at the tempo of a deadline.







Nepalese Food Street

Nepali flags and restaurants are seen on Nepalese Food Street in Changsin-dong, Jongno District, central Seoul, on July 31. PARK SANG-MOON

Around exits 2, 3 and 4 of Dongmyo Station, curry houses and grocers cluster at the mouth of Changsin-dong — the community hub the main story is built around. Everest Restaurant is the shop that first put the block on Korean television; Lumbini, where Roshan cooks, sits close by. Order curry and naan if you like, but the regulars come for dal bhat — rice and lentils — and momo, the dumplings, and you should too. Come on a weekend afternoon, or during a Nepali festival, when the street fills with people who’ve traveled in from across the country just to be here. Duck into one of the grocers, too — shelves of lentils, spices and instant noodles from home explain as much about the neighborhood as any restaurant does.







The Sanmaroo Playgound, a nine-meter jungle gym shaped like a golmu (a sewing thimble), is seen in Changsin-dong, Jongno District, central Seoul, on July 29. PARK SANG-MOON

Sanmaroo Playground

The Mordeunji Art House is seen in Changsin-dong, Jongno District, western Seoul on July 31. PARK SANG-MOON

Back up the slope sits a bright ocher playground, opened in 2019 as part of Changsin-dong's urban-regeneration push — and it's cleverer than it first looks. Its centerpiece is a nine-meter-tell (30-foot-tall) jungle gym shaped like a golmu (sewing thimble), nodding to the trade that built the neighborhood. There are no slides or swings, just a roofless interior you spiral up along a winding hundred-meter path to a lookout at the very top, where Changsin-dong and Sungin-dong, the downtown skyline and N Seoul Tower open out all at once. Around it lie the things most city playgrounds have lost — a red-clay pit, a sand yard built for treasure-hunting, an open plaza for chalk drawings. Below sit a children's library and a residents' room called Golmu Hall, so the place doubles as a neighborhood refuge. It's free and open to everyone. Kids scramble; adults climb to the top for the view.







Mordeunji Art House

Tucked in the sewing alleys, this six-story building answers a question the rest of the walk keeps raising: what happens to the people when a neighborhood gets discovered? Run by the social enterprise Art Bridge, it stacks a basement theater, a ground-floor bookshop-cafe, shared offices and social housing that lets young artists and activists live in Changsin-dong without being priced out. The name means “anything” in Korean, and the project grew from an earlier neighborhood library and a children’s art school. Drop in for a coffee and the shelves — it's the neighborhood trying to hold on to itself.







The Nam June Paik Memorial House in Changsin-dong, Jongno District, central Seoul is seen on July 31. PARK SANG-MOON

Nam June Paik Memorial House

A restored single-story hanok (traditional Korean building) stands on the site where the pioneering video artist Nam June Paik spent his childhood, roughly from 1937 to 1950, long before the world learned his name. Run by the Seoul Museum of Art, it’s small, free and quietly done — a reminder that Changsin-dong is a neighborhood of artists as well as workers. It opens 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, closed Mondays.







Shoppers are seen in the Stationery & Toy Market in Changsin-dong, Jongno District, central Seoul on July 29. PARK SANG-MOON

Stationery & Toy Market

Down in the flat area, just past exit 4, Korea’s largest wholesale stationery-and-toy market has operated since the mid-1970s. Some 120 shops are stacked floor to ceiling with slime, stickers, squishies, party supplies and every character toy you half-remember, most of it 30 to 40 percent off retail. It’s pure childhood by the crate, and one more sign that Changsin-dong has always been where things are made and moved to the rest of the city. It’s quieter than in its heyday, but still the best value in town. Go earlier in the day: it keeps wholesale hours and starts to shutter by late afternoon.







BY LIM JEONG-WON [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]