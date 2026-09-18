Olive Young reusable bags become must-buy Korea travel souvenirs

People carrying Olive Young tarpaulin bags are seen in the Hongdae neighborhood in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Sept. 15. KANG BO-HYUN

On a Tuesday afternoon in Seoul's Hongdae neighborhood, you can spot tourists without even trying — a peek at their shoulder gives it away. Odds are they're carrying a green-and-pink striped reusable bag from Olive Young, the 3,000 won ($2) tote that's become Korea's unlikeliest travel badge.

“They’re famous as a must-buy when you visit Korea,” Anqi, a Chinese tourist, said. “The design is cute, and they hold up well even when I stuff them with heavy things, so I’ve been carrying mine throughout my trip.”

Once simply an environmentally friendly substitute for disposable shopping bags, reusable bags have become hot sellers.

Olive Young has sold 2.06 million of its reusable “Olive Young Tarpaulin Bags” since launching them in January last year, according to the retailer on Wednesday. The bags are even being resold on China’s secondhand marketplace Xianyu for 29 to 36 yuan ($4.30 to $5.40).

The reusable bag craze has spread across the beauty and fashion industries, as Musinsa Beauty, Chicor, Uniqlo and Nike have rolled out their own versions.

Demand for 7-Eleven’s limited-edition Hello Kitty reusable bag this summer ran high enough for social media users to swap tips on where to find remaining stock. Paris Baguette also launched a reusable bag in collaboration with footballer Son Heung-min’s club, Los Angeles FC.

From left: Los Angeles FC-themed reusable bag from bakery chain Paris Baguette; 7-Eleven’s limited-edition Hello Kitty reusable bag SCREEN CAPTURE

Practicality is a big part of the appeal. Despite their low prices, the bags are waterproof and made from durable materials such as tarpaulin and nonwoven fabric. Sleek designs have also helped recast them from dowdy shopping bags into fashion accessories.

The trend reflects a broader shift away from conspicuous consumption — including collecting shopping bags from luxury houses such as Chanel and Hermès — toward purchases that put practicality first.

“Growing interest in value-conscious consumption may be another factor, as shoppers increasingly care about the environmental impact of what they buy,” a retail industry source said. “For Gen Z and millennials around the world, affordable mementos of a trip to Korea that remain useful in everyday life have strong appeal.”

Anqi, a Chinese tourist, poses with an Olive Young reusable tote bag. KANG BO-HYUN

For companies, the bags also offer a powerful form of indirect advertising.

“Carrying a bag emblazoned with a brand logo instantly signals that someone has shopped there,” said Lee Eun-hee, a professor of consumer science at Inha University. “It shows how much the status of Korean brands has risen.”





BY KANG BO-HYUN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]