New Oxford publishing imprint to bring Korean literature to English-language audiences

The University of Oxford's center for Korean studies and independent publisher Oxford eBooks established K-Press, an imprint dedicated to translating and publishing Korean literature in English.

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취재진 질문에 답하는 차인표 (서울=연합뉴스) 김성민 기자 = 작가 겸 배우 차인표가 27일 서울 중구 한 간담회장에서 열린 소설 '우리동네 도서관' 출간 기념 기자간담회에서 취재진 질문에 답하고 있다. 2026.5.27 ksm7976@yna.co.kr/2026-05-27 15:36:53/
Actor and novelist Cha In-pyo speaks during a press conference introducing his new book “Our Neighborhood Library” at Jung District, central Seoul, on May 27. The novel “Mother Star,” the English version of Cha's Korean novel “Once We Look at the Same Star” (2021), will be the first publication from the K-Press publishing imprint.

A publishing imprint focused on introducing Korean literature to English-language audiences has launched in Oxford, Britain.

The University of Oxford’s Oxford Centre for Korean Studies and local independent publisher Oxford eBooks signed a memorandum of understanding to establish K-Press, an imprint dedicated to translating and publishing Korean literature in English, the center said on Monday.

The Oxford Centre for Korean Studies, established this spring as the university’s central research body for Korean studies, plans to scout Korean works and authors. Oxford eBooks, which has been in the publishing business for more than 20 years, will handle publishing contracts, book production, distribution and marketing.

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The imprint’s first publication will be “Mother Star,” the English translation of actor and novelist Cha In-pyo’s “Once We Look at the Same Star” (2021). Prof. Jieun Kiaer, the director of the Oxford Centre for Korean Studies, and British poet and writer Kate Clanchy co-translated the book.

The novel, which addresses the issue of women forced into sexual slavery by the Japanese military during Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea, was first published as “Goodbye Hill” in 2009 before being republished under its current Korean title in 2021. It gained renewed attention after being featured at Oxford University’s inaugural Oxford Korean Literature Festival in 2024.

위안부 문제 다룬 차인표 소설, 옥스퍼드대 필수 도서 선정 (서울=연합뉴스) 배우 겸 소설가 차인표의 소설이 영국 명문 옥스퍼드대학의 필수 도서로 지정됐다. 차인표의 배우자인 배우 신애라는 지난달 30일 사회관계망서비스(SNS)에 '남편의 소설이 옥스퍼드대 필수 도서로 선정됐다'며 '다음 학기부터 (차인표의 소설이) 한국학과의 교재로도 사용되고 옥스퍼드대 모든 도서관에 비치된다'고 전했다. 사진은 제1회 '옥스퍼드 한국문학 페스티벌'에서 강연하는 차인표. 2024.7.1 [주영한국문화원 제공. 재판매 및 DB 금지] photo@yna.co.kr/2024-07-01 10:06:59/
Actor and novelist Cha In-pyo speaks at the University of Oxford's inaugural Korean literature festival on campus on June 28, 2024.

K-Press will also participate in the Oxford Indie Book Fair, scheduled to take place at the university’s Examination Schools on Sunday. The annual event, launched in 2020, brings together around 150 independent publishers and authors.

The launch of the imprint follows growing interest in Korean literature, fueled by the global popularity of K-culture and Han Kang’s Nobel Prize in Literature win in 2024. Despite that interest, Korean novels, particularly those for children and young adults, remain scarce on the shelves of major British bookstores.

K-Press plans to continue seeking out and introducing promising authors and works of literary merit, even if they are not yet widely known in Korea or overseas.


BY YOON SUNG-MIN [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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