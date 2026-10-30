New Korean Cultural Center opens in Kuala Lumpur, bringing Hallyu beyond K-pop and dramas

The Korean Cultural Center in Malaysia MINISTRY OF CULTURE, SPORTS AND TOURISM

The center near the Petronas Twin Towers will offer performances, exhibitions, a library and programs celebrating Korean culture.

A Korean Cultural Center is set to open in Malaysia on Friday, offering visitors a space to experience Korean culture through performances, exhibitions and cultural programs.

An opening ceremony was scheduled to take place at the center in Kuala Lumpur at 3:30 p.m. that day, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. The center is the 36th of its kind in the world and the fifth in Southeast Asia.

The center is located across from the Petronas Twin Towers, occupying two floors and spanning 1,199 square meters (12,905 square feet). The first floor has a 100-seat performance hall, an exhibition room and a screening room. The second floor includes a library, a sarangbang (traditional Korean room for receiving guests) and a lecture room.

Korean and Malaysian artists will perform during the opening ceremony, with performers from the Busan National Gugak Center showcasing saengso byeongju (traditional court music duet), a crane dance and pansori (traditional musical storytelling). Performers from Malaysia's national theater Istana Budaya will present the traditional dance Zapin Budi and Puteri Santubong, a production based on a well-known folktale.

Lia Kim, a K-pop choreographer and CEO of 1Million Dance Studio, will also perform with Malaysian youth dance team Zeppo Youngsters.

Visitors can also explore the center's inaugural exhibition, "Hanbok, Reborn as Art," organized in collaboration with Seoul-based Savina Museum of Contemporary Art. The exhibition features works that allow visitors to explore the patterns and artistic qualities of hanbok, traditional Korean dress.

The sarangbang , a traditional Korean room for receiving guests, at the Korean Cultural Center in Malaysia. MINISTRY OF CULTURE, SPORTS AND TOURISM

The sarangbang area will also showcase traditional Korean craftworks and products sold by MU:DS, the National Museum of Korea's merch brand.

"Hallyu began worldwide around K-pop and Korean dramas, but it's also expanding into consumer goods including food, K-beauty and fashion," Kim Young-soo, first vice culture minister, said. "Malaysia has a particularly strong interest in Korean culture and we expect the Korean Cultural Center to work with various local institutions and become a hub that brings fresh momentum across the broader Korean culture industry.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]