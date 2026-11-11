Never-before-seen Kim Whanki dot painting heads to auction

A never-before-seen dot painting by Korean abstract pioneer Kim Whanki (1913-74), made in New York in 1971, will go up for auction at Seoul Auction’s evening sale on Nov. 23 with a low estimate of 2.8 billion won ($2.1 million).

In a rare composition for Kim, blue dots bleed into one another across an elongated canvas 152 centimeters (60 inches) wide, broken by bands of bright yellow and red dots. The backside is signed "30-XI-71 Whanki New York #212.”

“The painting was long kept by an American collector and has never been made public through an exhibition or auction,” Seoul Auction said Tuesday. “We confirmed the work through the Whanki Foundation’s archive.”

Evening sales are the marquee counterpart to day sales, bringing together big-ticket major works in a highlight auction held after hours. Seoul Auction held its first evening sale last year, where Marc Chagall’s “Bouquet de Fleurs" (1937) sold for 9.4 billion won, then a record for an art auction in Korea.

This year’s evening sale is slated to offer 34 works worth about 19 billion won in total. Besides the Kim painting, they include Damien Hirst’s large-scale “The Importance of Elsewhere - The Kingdom of Heaven" (2006), in which butterfly wings are arranged like stained glass, with a low estimate of 2.4 billion won, and Lee Ufan’s “From Point” (1977) at 1.25 billion won.

The works went on public viewing at the Seoul Auction Gangnam Center in southern Seoul on Wednesday.

“The Importance of Elsewhere - The Kingdom of Heaven" (2006) by Damien Hirst SEOUL AUCTION

Seoul Auction’s entire 2026 Auction Show runs from Wednesday to Nov. 24. Over the two weeks, the auction house will hold 12 auctions and eight exhibitions featuring some 1,000 works, starting with an art poster auction on Thursday. Friday's auction will offer Korean and international prints with starting bids of 0 to 10,000 won ($0 to $7), and Saturday's sale will auction off items seized by the National Tax Service, including Rolex watches and Hermès bags.

The exhibitions include a modern art show featuring Lee Jung-seob’s (1916-1956) “A Bull” (circa 1953) and Park Soo-keun’s (1914-1965) “The Washing Place” (1954) alongside works by Pablo Picasso (1881-1973), Chagall, Pierre-Auguste Renoir (1841-1919) and Giorgio Morandi (1890-1964).

There will also be a display of Pokémon cards, which have recently emerged as a new segment of the art investment market, and a solo show by American artist Devon DeJardin. Seoul Auction plans to produce and sell an art print edition of the DeJardin work used on the cover of the upcoming solo album by The8 of K-pop boy band Seventeen.

The event’s lineup is intended to draw new buyers, as visitors to art fairs in Korea rose sharply from 231,000 in 2020 to 1.58 million in 2024, according to the Korea Arts Management Service, but auction participation has grown comparatively slowly.

Seoul Auction holds regular auctions throughout the year, but this is the first time in 19 years it has staged an Auction Show, which packs auctions, exhibitions, private sales and brand pop-ups into a single event. The last one was a five-day event at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, in 2007, when the local art market was booming. The auction house organized it jointly with Sotheby’s, China’s Poly Auction and Japan’s Shinwa Auction to expand its reach.

“The art market seemed to hit bottom in 2024 and recover early this year, but it hasn’t yet,” said Yoon Hyun-sik, head of Seoul Auction’s overseas strategy team. “Especially at times like this, I believe demand for proven modern art like Kim Whanki is high.”

Admission to Seoul Auction’s 2026 Auction Show is 22,000 won with unlimited re-entry during the event.





BY KWON KEUN-YOUNG [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]