National Museum of Korea visitor count swells 40% on year, sets record

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National museum installs 'world's largest cylindrical CT scanner'
The National Museum of Korea says its new scanner can inspect large wooden statues and furniture without damage, opening new possibilities for research and dating.
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Traditional Korean singer joins Recording Academy as voting member
Pansori singer Cho Su-hwang's selection gives the musician a voice in selecting Grammy Award winners marks a rare step for Korean traditional music onto the global industry stage.
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Unesco heritage session to tip hat to gat craftsmanship in Busan
The creation of the traditional Korean hat, famously worn by the Saja Boys in "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025), is one of several hands-on programs.
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Local governments turn abandoned spaces into cultural hubs to revive urban areas
Cities across Korea are remaking neglected underpasses, empty facilities and vacant sites into galleries, parks and community spaces to draw visitors and breathe life into urban neighborhoods.