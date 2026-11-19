The view of the National Museum of Korea in central Seoul on Sept. 18 YONHAP

The National Museum of Korea surpassed its annual visitor record with 6.508 million visitors by Nov. 18 and is on track to reach 7 million in 2026.

The National Museum of Korea has drawn a record number of visitors this year, the museum said Thursday.

The museum recorded 6,508,000 visitors from Jan. 1 to Wednesday, surpassing the previous annual record of 6,507,483 set last year, it said.

Officials expect this year's attendance to reach 7 million by the end of the year if the current trend continues.

Reaching that mark would place the museum second only to the Louvre in Paris in annual visitors, based on 2025 data from the British art magazine The Art Newspaper.

Last year, the National Museum of Korea was the third most-visited museum, behind the Louvre, with about 9.04 million visitors, and the Vatican Museums, with about 6.93 million.





Yonhap