Musical actor Lee Dong-yeon, left, and a photo of fan letters thrown away in a recycling area shared on Threads. The social media post alleged that they discovered a bundle of letters addressed to a musical actor in an area designated for paper recycling. SCREEN CAPTURE

Lee said the letters were accidentally mixed with recyclables during a home cleanup and vowed to prevent a repeat.

Musical actor Lee Dong-yeon apologized after fan letters believed to have been addressed to him turned up in a recycling area, saying he did not personally throw them away and that they had likely ended up among recyclables by mistake.

A post alleging that a musical actor threw away fan letters at a recycling collection area spread across social media and online communities on Friday.

The author of the post said they had discovered a bundle of letters addressed to a musical actor in an area designated for paper recycling while taking out their own recyclables. The author said some letters were dated Nov. 7, with some envelopes still bearing their sealing stickers.

Photos shared by the online user showed the bundle of letters lying alongside empty snack boxes and other waste. Although the recipient's name was obscured in the photos, online users identified Lee based on similarities between the envelopes and those shown in a photo of fan letters previously posted on Lee's Instagram account.

The actor had previously shared a photo of letters received from fans on Instagram Stories, captioning it "Thank you." Criticism from fans followed after allegations emerged that the letters were similar to ones said to have been found at the recycling collection area.

As the controversy grew, Lee posted an apology on Instagram on Friday.

"First of all, I would like to sincerely apologize to those who were hurt by my immature actions," Lee wrote.

"I have always treasured the letters I received from fans, keeping them in a separate cardboard box rather than throwing them away," Lee said. "While I was tidying up my home, it seems that the shopping bag containing letters I had read and kept was accidentally placed in one of the cardboard boxes I had set aside for recycling."

An apology uploaded by musical actor Lee Dong-yeon on his Instagram on Nov. 27. SCREEN CAPTURE

Lee added that he was also startled and shocked when he read the post, and said he has "never personally thrown any letters from fans into a recycling bin."

Lee also explained that residents are required to place paper waste inside large plastic bags at the residential complex's recycling collection area. He added that he would have noticed the letters if he had personally discarded the recyclables as shown in the photos.

"I certainly did not take out the letters myself and discard them carelessly as shown in the photos," Lee said. "Regardless of how it happened, however, there is no excuse for my failure to safeguard those precious letters."

The musical actor once again apologized to his fans.

"I have never taken the support and love you have shown me for granted and have always read your letters with gratitude," Lee added. "I will make sure this never happens again. Once again, I apologize for letting you down."

Lee made a musical theater debut in 2022 with "Flower of the Sun" (translated). He has since appeared in musicals including the Korean production of "The Phantom of the Opera" (2023), "The Count" (translated) in 2025 and "A True Story" the same year. He is currently performing in "V Ever After."





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]