A visitor examines works by Marc Chagall at a preview tour of the new show “Chagall, Ever Crossing” at the Centre Pompidou Hanwha in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 17. YONHAP

Centre Pompidou Hanwha’s newest show brings more than 60 pieces from the 'supernatural' artist to Korea for the first time, including a number of lesser-known works.

Sixty-one of the 65 original works in “Chagall, Ever Crossing,” opening next Tuesday at Centre Pompidou Hanwha in Yeoudio, have never been shown before in Korea — a number only few institutions can pull off for a painter that Koreans have seen as often as Marc Chagall.

Since the French artist's first solo exhibition here in 1971, Chagall has been one of the Western modern masters most frequently shown, his airborne lovers and rooftop violinists returning in one blockbuster exhibit after another. Getting past that familiar lineup took the depth of the Paris home museum, which holds Europe's largest collection of modern and contemporary art and presents itself as the world's biggest art lender.

An interior view of the exhibition space of the “Chagall, Ever Crossing” show at the Centre Pompidou Hanwha in Yeouido is seen in this photo provided by the museum CENTRE POMPIDOU HANWHA

The exhibition is the second show at Centre Pompidou Hanwha drawn from the Paris home institution’s collection since the museum opened in June in the 63 Building’s old aquarium annex — and it follows its opening show on Cubism with one on Chagall, a painter who never signed on to Cubism at all.

“Our opening exhibition was about Cubism, and while Chagall was by no means detached from the 20th-century avant-garde, he never joined the Cubists or the Surrealists but lived amid all the influences of his time,” said Park Ji-hyung, the curator who co-organized the show, at a press conference at Centre Pompidou Hanwha Tuesday. “So we wanted to place him in a broader context with this exhibition.”

The six sections of “Chagall, Ever Crossing,” running from 1908 to the 1970s, draw on a collection the Pompidou built largely from gifts the artist and his family made straight out of his studio — much of it normally scattered on deposit across 10 institutions in France, and hard to see in one place even there.

“Bride and Groom with the Eiffel Tower” (1938-39) by Marc Chagall COLLECTION CENTRE POMPIDOU

“Past exhibitions mostly introduced Chagall within the frame of a blockbuster curation,” Park said. “Rather than being built on a curatorial intent of their own, they focused on bringing over major works from a marketing standpoint. This exhibition draws on the Centre Pompidou’s superb collection, but it focuses far more on Chagall’s formal experiments.”

When Chagall moved to Paris in 1911, he helped himself to what the city offered — Fauvist color, Cubist geometry, the prismatic light of Robert and Sonia Delaunay — and used all of it to paint goats, rabbis and the wooden houses of Vitebsk, the shtetl (Jewish market town) in present-day Belarus where he was born in 1887.

French poet Guillaume Apollinaire called Chagall’s work “supernatural.” The Surrealists tried to claim him, and Chagall turned them down. In the survey-course version of Western modernism, which runs from Cezanne through Cubism to abstraction, a painter such as Chagall, who borrowed from every movement but joined none, has kept him far more recognized and legible outside of the Paris art world.

“One reason Chagall has been loved so steadily since 1971 is that, as modernism moved toward abstraction, he held on to the very end to figures steeped in memories of his hometown and the story of his own life,” said Lim Keun-hye, head curator of Centre Pompidou Hanwha. “Above all, I think the history he endured, including war and exile, resonated deeply with Korean audiences who lived through a similar history.”

A visitor is seen examining artwork by Marc Chagall at a preview tour of the new show “Chagall, Ever Crossing” at the Centre Pompidou Hanwha in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 17. YONHAP

Among Chagall’s works making Korean premieres are “To Russia, Asses and Others” (1911), the canvas that first got Paris to pay attention, and “Bride and Groom with Eiffel Tower” (1939), painted as Europe slid toward war.

“In 1941, faced with the German occupation and antisemitic persecution in France, Chagall was forced into exile in the United States,” explained Angela Lampe, the Centre Pompidou home branch’s senior curator who organized the exhibition.

“To the tragedy striking his people was added, in 1944, the death of Bella, his wife.”

“The War” (1943) is one of the few works on view that is not a premiere — Chagall chose it himself for the 1971 Seoul show, and it is back after 55 years.

“There was an interview at the time in which Chagall said he was very glad to be holding an exhibition in Korea,” said Park. “He said he decided to send ‘The War’ in particular because he thought it could speak closely to the historical character of Korean society.”

Angela Lampe, senior curator at the Centre Pompidou and lead curator behind the new exhibition “Chagall, Ever Crossing” at the Centre Pompidou Hanwha, center, explains artwork to members of the press during a preview tour for the exhibition at the museum in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 17. CENTRE POMPIDOU HANWHA

The sculptures and ceramics, where the show strays furthest from the Chagall that Korea knows, mostly joined the Pompidou’s collection only recently, some as gifts from his granddaughters.

“Black Vase” (1955) by Marc Chagall COLLECTION CENTRE POMPIDOU

“Chagall began with ceramics, which he made in a workshop in Vallauris alongside Picasso — there is a photo showing Chagall next to Picasso,” Lampe said. “For him, ceramics mattered because it created a unity between color and form. That was his first approach to sculpture, and very quickly he took up sculpture itself, inspired in particular by visits to Romanesque churches.”

The last section of “Chagall, Ever Crossing” moves into architecture: part of his Metz Cathedral stained glass, refabricated in actual glass by a Korean studio, and his Palais Garnier ceiling, projected onto an 8-meter (26-feet) circular floor.

A visitor is seen examining artwork by Marc Chagall at a preview tour of the new show “Chagall, Ever Crossing” at the Centre Pompidou Hanwha in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 17. NEWS1

With the new second exhibition on Chagall, however, attention is now focused not only on the show itself but also on the museum’s outlook. Since before it opened, the Centre Pompidou Hanwha has promised two tracks: Pompidou collection shows and its own programs of contemporary and Korean art.

“We have two main galleries; one runs on the Pompidou collection, but from December, Gallery 2 will host our own exhibition of contemporary art,” Lim said. “Beyond those two, we have various programs prepared to present Korean artists in other spaces.”

Only the first track, though, is written into a contract, which commits the Pompidou to eight shows over four years; the second rests on the Hanwha Foundation of Culture alone. The Cubist opener at least set aside a “Korea Focus” section of 21 works by 11 Korean artists, among them Kim Whan-ki and Yoo Young-kuk. The Chagall show has no such section — it arguably can’t have such a section — and organizers did not articulate the details of future plans for the second track.

The museum will keep building a Korean angle into each Pompidou show, as the opener did with its “Korea Focus” section, so that each exhibition asks what the Paris collection means in Korea at this moment, according to Lim.

“Chagall, Ever Crossing” runs through March 28 next year, with admission at 25,000 won ($18.80).





BY LIM JEONG-WON [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]