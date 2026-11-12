MMCA's Georgia O’Keeffe exhibit traces how American modernism found its own landscape

A visitor looks around artwork at the "Georgia O'Keeffe and American Modernism" exhibition at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea's Gwacheon branch in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi on Nov. 11. YONHAP

Few American painters of the 20th century did as much as Georgia O’Keeffe to show that modern art did not have to be made in Paris — and she did it without even going there.

In 1946, O’Keeffe became the first woman to receive a retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, and in 2014 her “Jimson Weed/White Flower No. 1” (1932) sold for $44.4 million, then a record for a work by a female artist. In Korea, her paintings have been shown only one or two at a time, usually in surveys of American art that had to span several centuries.

A poster for the "Georgia O'Keeffe and American Modernism" exhibition at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea's Gwacheon branch NATIONAL MUSEUM OF MODERN AND CONTEMPORARY ART, KOREA

“Georgia O’Keeffe and American Modernism,” which opened Thursday at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea (MMCA) Gwacheon branch in Gyeonggi just outside of Seoul, is the largest showing of the monumental artist’s paintings in the country to date.

The exhibition gathers 117 works, among them 16 paintings by O’Keeffe, nine photographic portraits of the artist herself, seven archival videos and two pieces of furniture, alongside works by those in O’Keeffe’s close personal circle: Alfred Stieglitz, Arthur Dove, Marsden Hartley, Charles Demuth and other American artists of the early 20th century.

“O’Keeffe left around 2,700 works in her lifetime, about 600 of them oil paintings, but they were donated or sold to many different museums, so it is not easy to see a large number of them at once,” said Yi Soo-jung, curator at MMCA Gwacheon who organized the exhibition, at the press preview of the show on Wednesday.

“I knocked on the doors of several museums besides the Art Institute of Chicago. Most of them told me the works were too important to their own displays to be lent overseas.”

"Georgia O'Keeffe" (1918) by Alfred Stieglitz ART INSTITUTE OF CHICAGO

Nearly every work in the show at Gwacheon is on loan from Chicago, most from the Alfred Stieglitz Collection that O’Keeffe herself gave to the museum. The exhibition has three parts: Stieglitz and the beginnings of American modernism, the movement’s development through the city, nature and abstraction, and O’Keeffe’s decades in New Mexico.

O’Keeffe, born in Wisconsin in 1887, is often called the mother of American modernism, a title usually attributed to her famous flower subjects. More telling is where she stayed to make her art. Unlike most of the movement’s pioneers, she trained entirely in the United States and did not visit Europe until 1953, when she was 65.

O’Keeffe painted the places she lived in: Manhattan skyscrapers, the barns at Lake George in New York State, the bleached bones and iron-red hills of the Southwest. Abstraction came into it too — “Blue and Green Music,” from 1919–21, was her attempt to paint music, an idea taken from Wassily Kandinsky — but it rarely pulled her far from what was in front of her.

"Blue and Green Music" (1919-21) by Georgia O'Keeffe ART INSTITUTE OF CHICAGO

Stieglitz is usually credited with discovering O’Keeffe, and he did. The photographer and gallerist, 23 years older than O’Keeffe, first showed her charcoal drawings at his 291 Gallery in 1916 and married her in 1924. He took more than 300 photographs of her over two decades, some of which open the Gwacheon show, and played a major role in how the public understood her work — male critics read the flowers as erotic, and the men around her doubted a woman could paint a city.

A 1938 Life magazine profile of O’Keeffe ended by crediting Stieglitz with making her famous, according to curator Yi. Thirty years later, the same magazine put her on its cover as a pioneer with a vision of her own. What gets mentioned less is what she did for him, the other way around. After Stieglitz died in 1946, O’Keeffe spent three years sorting through his collection and distributed it among American museums, matching each part to the institution best placed to use it.

“O’Keeffe is a core artist of modernism, but she is also the person who laid the groundwork for modernism to be formed and studied for decades afterward,” Yi said. “That is why we could not give the exhibition any other title than ‘Georgia O’Keeffe and American Modernism.’”

An interior view of the "Georgia O'Keeffe and American Modernism" exhibition at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea's Gwacheon branch in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi on Nov. 11. NATIONAL MUSEUM OF MODERN AND CONTEMPORARY ART, KOREA

The first two sections of the show, "The Beginnings of American Modernism" and "The Development of American Modernism," introduce the artists of the period through Stieglitz’s photographs and portraits of his circle, then follow how they looked for new forms of expression in the city, nature and abstraction.

The third section of the Gwacheon exhibition is devoted to New Mexico, which O’Keeffe first visited in 1929 and moved to for good in 1949. “Cow’s Skull with Calico Roses” (1931) and “Red Hills with Flowers” (1937) hang in this third section. The last work in the show, “From a Day with Juan IV” (1977), was made with an assistant’s help after age-related eye degeneration had taken most of her sight. O’Keeffe died in 1986, at 98, the same year MMCA’s Gwacheon building opened; the exhibition closes the branch’s 40th-anniversary program.

A visitor looks around artwork at the "Georgia O'Keeffe and American Modernism" exhibition at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea's Gwacheon branch in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 11. YONHAP

“There were American artists who longed for Paris just as much as Korean artists did, and when they came back, they agonized fiercely over what they were supposed to do on their own soil,” said Yi, explaining why the museum chose American modernism for Korean audiences, who have mostly been taught the early 20th century as a European story. “It also made me reflect on whether we, too, still think of a Paris-centered history of art as the only history of art.”

Many of the New Mexico paintings are smaller than visitors might expect. O’Keeffe painted them in the back of a car she had converted into a studio, which had no room for a large canvas.

The “Georgia O’Keeffe and American Modernism” exhibition runs through March 21, 2027, before traveling to the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan in April. Adult admission is 3,000 won ($2.20).





BY LIM JEONG-WON [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]