'Magician of colors': Lee Dai-won exhibition sets record number of visitors at MMCA Deoksugung

Artworks by painter Lee Dai-won are seen on display at the “Nothing Here Makes You Sad” exhibition, a retrospective on Lee, at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea Deoksugung branch in Jung District, central Seoul. NATIONAL MUSEUM OF MODERN AND CONTEMPORARY ART, KOREA

More than 300,000 visitors saw the painter’s vibrant works at MMCA Deoksugung, setting a new exhibition record for the venue.

A retrospective of painter Lee Dai-won (1921-2005) has drawn more than 300,000 visitors, the most ever for an exhibition at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea (MMCA) Deoksugung branch in Jung District, central Seoul, the museum said Thursday.

“Lee Dai Won: Nothing Here Makes You Sad” welcomed 300,572 visitors from Aug. 6 to Sunday to top the museum’s previous record of 261,695 visitors in 2023 for “The Most Honest Confession: Chang Ucchin Retrospective.”

An average of 3,666 visitors a day — with foot traffic peaking on Sept. 26 at more than 18,000 daily visitors — came to enjoy the first retrospective of Lee featuring some 120 oil paintings and 100 pieces of archival items.

The exhibition highlighted 70 years of Lee’s career as an artist.

The exhibition reinterprets the root of Lee’s bright, vibrant paintings that earned him the nickname of “magician of colors” or “the happiest painter in the world.”

Rather than simply attributing the vibrancy to his character, it discovers that they were built on his deep studies of Korean traditional crafts and paintings such as jasoo (Korean traditional embroidery) or furniture decorated with najeon (mother-of-pearl).

It also highlighted Lee’s trailblazing achievements as the operator of Bando Gallery, the first commercial gallery in Korea, and his role as the president of Hongik University.

Visitors attend a guided tour of “Nothing Here Makes You Sad” exhibition, a retrospective on painter Lee Dai-won, at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea Deoksugung branch in Jung District, central Seoul. NATIONAL MUSEUM OF MODERN AND CONTEMPORARY ART, KOREA

Visitors could immerse themselves in colorful farm scenes in the exhibition's centerpiece, the 5-meter-long (16.4-foot) painting “Apple Tree” (2000).

“This exhibition goes beyond just a retrospect exhibition,” art historian Kim Yi-soon told the “Monthly Art” magazine in its October issue. “The works show how the formal principles of traditional crafts and landscape painting were transformed into a modern visual language of colored dots, lines and planes.”

Visitor response was positive.

“The colors remind me of Claude Monet [1840-1926]'s vibrant works,” one visitor said.

“We are grateful for the support shown for this exhibition that rediscovers Lee Dai-won’s 70 years of journey as an artist,” Yun Tae-uk, acting director of MMCA, said. “It means a lot that the visitors have discovered the real legacy of the artist, beyond his popular image as a ‘happy painter.’”





BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]