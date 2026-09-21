Lucas Museum opens in Los Angeles to showcase history of storytelling arts

The main entrance to the Lucas Museum of Narrative Arts is visible from the lobby at the library building, where a life-size Naboo N-1 starfighter from “The Phantom Menace” (1999) hangs from the ceiling, in Exposition Park, Los Angeles, on Sept. 16. CHO YONG-JUN

The “Star Wars” (1977–) franchise was just one chapter in a multilevel exhibition that traced how people around the world shared stories through art, manga and film, closing with a final gallery dedicated to the genre-defining space opera.

LOS ANGELES — The $1 billion museum that “Star Wars” (1977–) creator George Lucas will open in the southern Californian city on Tuesday is not all about the space opera film franchise. Rather, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is what it claims to be: a museum portraying the histories and stories of narrative art around the world.

The spaceshiplike museum makes the case in order of ascension of the building. Visitors are first introduced to a journey, the beginnings of narrative art to show how people told, recorded and handed down the stories they wanted to preserve. The journey then continues at the fourth floor, where the artwork that Lucas collected are not organized chronologically, but divided into different categories, like family, work, play and romance.

“Star Wars” only arrives last, in a separate cinema gallery.

This reporter was given a brief tour ahead of Tuesday's opening, and an hour was not nearly enough. Even visitors with no knowledge at all of “Star Wars” — which applies to some Koreans, as the franchise was less popular in Korea than in some other parts of the world — could easily spend more than a couple of hours inside.

The museum sits in Exposition Park, near downtown Los Angeles and across the street from the University of Southern California, where George Lucas studied film 60 years ago. The structure is hard to miss: a massive white 300,000-square-foot structure with no sharp corners, all smooth and rounded, which many media outlets have compared to a spaceship.

The futuristic feels of the museum continues indoors with three cylindrical glass elevators, reminiscent of a shuttle from a science fiction film. Two theaters on the first floor screen films nonstop and visitors can drop in and out at any time.

Many of the historic works on the first floor are not originals. But what they lack in authenticity, the museum makes up for with technology so that the high-resolution images and scans, which, paired with backlit panels, give visitors a clear and detailed view.

Backlit reproductions of narrative art paintings, including “Dance at Le Moulin de la Galette” (1876), are seen at the first floor history gallery at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Exposition Park, Los Angeles, on Sept. 16. CHO YONG-JUN

The highlight of the first floor is the recreation of Michelangelo's Genesis frescos on the Sistine Chapel ceiling from the Vatican, shining bright with backlight. And just like the actual chapel in the Vatican, visitors are not allowed to photograph it.

On the fourth floor, where the journey continues, Lucas's massive collection of artworks are divided into different themes.

The photography gallery, for instance, holds Iain Macmillan's famous 1969 photograph of The Beatles crossing Abbey Road in London, next to Steven McCurry's “Afghan Girl” shot in 1984, while the children's stories section displays the Cowardly Lion costume from “The Wizard of Oz” (1939). Hints of Lucas's own works appear too, in the bronze statue of Indiana Jones at the adventure gallery.





Ian Macmillan's “The Beatles” (1969) and Steve McCurry's “Afghan Girl” (1985) are seen in the photography gallery at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Arts in Los Angeles. CHO YONG-JUN

Paintings of Superman and Green Lantern hang at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Arts in Los Angeles. CHO YONG-JUN

Paintings are seen at the science fiction gallery at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles. CHO YONG-JUN

Takashi Murakami's “Miss Ko2" (1997) and a figure of Kaneda from “Akira” (1982-90) stand next to a wall of framed manga pages in the manga gallery at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles. CHO YONG-JUN

A dedicated manga zone features Takashi Murakami's tall “Miss Ko2" (1997) sculpture, a figure of Kaneda from the science fiction manga “Akira” (1982-90) and a wall of framed manga pages, among many other examples from the genre.

The proper “Star Wars” exhibition sits in the cinema gallery on the same floor.

Titled “Star Wars in Motion,” the inaugural installation — which the museum says could later give way to other exhibitions — centers on the land vehicles of the original trilogy (1977-83) and the prequels (1999-2005). It features full-size vehicles ranging from Luke Skywalker's land speeder in “A New Hope” (1977) to the wheel bike from “Revenge of the Sith” (2005), with life-size figures of Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Mace Windu positioned in or beside them.

Some of the costumes and vehicles were recreated for the exhibition, while others are real props and costumes used in the films, including the small miniature vehicles used in lieu of computer graphics.

The “Star Wars in Motion” installation at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles on Sept. 16. CHO YONG-JUN

Luke Skywalker's land speeder from the first “Star Wars” film, “A New Hope” (1977), is displayed a with costumed figure of Skywalker in the “Star Wars in Motion” installation at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Arts in Los Angeles. CHO YONG-JUN

The fifth floor, closed on the day of the visit, is home to the mural gallery with works by Banksy and Diego Rivera.

The museum also features a library on the other side of the building that is free to enter.

Admission is $25 for adults and free for anyone 17 and younger, and every guest must book a timed-entry ticket in advance.

An hour was definitely not enough, even for someone who usually skims through most museums.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]