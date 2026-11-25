Works by artist Lee Seul-gi, including her "Blanket Project" series and the "Lelele" mural, are seen at the "Yomo Jomo Lee Seul-gi" exhibition at the Seoul Museum of Art's Seosomun main branch in Jung District, central Seoul on Nov. 25. SEOUL MUSEUM OF ART

The Paris-based Korean artist’s first public-museum solo show in Korea brings three decades of collaborative craft and new commissions to Seoul Museum of Art.

Most of the objects in a person’s home are older than the habits of those who use them, and many will outlast those people altogether. A cup is for drinking, a ruler for measuring and a quilt for sleeping under, and it rarely occurs to anyone to ask what else these objects might be for.

Artist Lee Seul-gi, however, has been asking for nearly three decades.

A video work is seen at the "Yomo Jomo Lee Seul-gi" exhibition at the Seoul Museum of Art's Seosomun main branch in Jung District, central Seoul on Nov. 25. SEOUL MUSEUM OF ART

“Yomo Jomo Lee Seul-gi,” which opens Thursday at the Seoul Museum of Art’s (SeMA) Seosomun main branch, is the Paris-based artist’s first solo exhibition at a public art museum in Korea — belated for an artist who won the Korea Artist Prize in 2020. The show gathers more than 70 works dating back to the late 1990s, including nine new works commissioned by SeMA.

Yomojomo is a Korean word for the many sides and shapes of a thing. The title comes from something Lee once said — think a question over, look and listen from every angle, and the answer is already there.

“I wanted to shed new light on the most primal human movements — opening your eyes, looking, getting up, looking around, picking things up, carrying them, sleeping,” Lee said during a press conference at SeMA’s Seosomun branch in Jung District, central Seoul, on Wednesday. “Everything is digitized today, and relationships between people have become somewhat illusory. So I wanted us to look at things more concretely, in a yomojomo way.”

The exhibition falls under SeMA’s 2026 theme of “technology,” though the technology here is older: a quilting needle and a brush for dancheong, the traditional practice of painting decorative colors and patterns on wood, particular architecture. Over the years, Lee has worked with quilters in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang, with latticework and dancheong artisans in Korea and with a women’s basket-weaving collective in Oaxaca, Mexico.

"SLow Water" (2021) by Lee Seul-gi is on display at the Incheon Art Platform in Incheon, in this photo provided by the Seoul Museum of Art SEOUL MUSEUM OF ART

“What’s interesting is that Lee Seul-gi doesn’t simply use traditional techniques as a means of making work,” SeMA curator Lee Seung-ah said. “She has expanded her own practice through the knowledge and experience accumulated within them. At a time when speed and efficiency are emphasized, her work makes us rethink the value of human experience, communal memory and the ways we relate to one another.”

The best-known result from Lee Seul-gi is “Blanket Project: U” (2014-), made with Tongyeong nubi (traditional quilting) master Cho Sung-youn, which turns Korean proverbs into the direction of quilted lines; in one, horizontal rows of stitching become a rat lying flat on the ground, the idiom for keeping perfectly still.

Hanging over the center of the gallery at SeMA is “Slow Water” (2021), an 11-meter-wide (36-feet-wide) circular grid built from the lattice of traditional doors and painted in dancheong.

“The vertical lattice that divided inside from outside in traditional architecture has been moved to a horizontal plane in the air,” Lee Seung-ah said. “The solid wooden grid turns into flowing water through the movement of the audience.”

"Baton" (2016) by Lee Seul-gi is seen at the "Yomo Jomo Lee Seul-gi" exhibition at the Seoul Museum of Art's Seosomun main branch in Jung District, central Seoul on Nov. 25. SEOUL MUSEUM OF ART

On the adjacent wall, successors to dancheong master Yang Yong-ho painted “Flying Button.” Dancheong has decorated and protected wooden buildings for centuries; this one will be painted over when the exhibition closes in February. Wrapping around some 157 meters of wall is “Lelele,” a single thick, looping line.

“This is a work I’m doing for the first time, for this exhibition,” Lee Seul-gi said. “It winds around like the cord of an old telephone, or like the lines children draw over and over when they practice writing — that ambiguous state before pictures and symbols become letters. It wasn’t drawn small and blown up, it was painted on the wall, so I hope people can feel something physical from it.”

“I’m not good at explaining things too well,” the artist said, offering her works up for the audience’s interpretation. “People can interpret it however they like.”

“The exhibition lays out 30 years of work in a single space without sections, so that works made at different times and places can freely relate to one another,” curator Lee Seung-ah said. “I often think 'Lelele' might be a giant basket that holds the artist’s entire world.”

Works by artist Lee Seul-gi, including her "Slow Water" (2021) installation and the "Lelele" mural, are seen at the "Yomo Jomo Lee Seul-gi" exhibition at the Seoul Museum of Art's Seosomun main branch in Jung District, central Seoul on Nov. 25. SEOUL MUSEUM OF ART

Lee Seul-gi, who called AI a drain on natural resources that creates no jobs and deepens inequality, began working with artisans after a former teacher at the Beaux-Arts in Paris told her to look closely at Korea, her home country.

“I went looking for those brilliant nubi quilts in the five traditional colors to give to my French friends, and I was told nobody makes them anymore,” she said. “That’s how the ‘Blanket Project’ started.”

Videos of artisans only go so far to keep the essence of the quilting art alive, according to Lee. Two years ago, at a family ramie-weaving workshop in Japan, she watched the weavers split each fiber by hand with fingernails filed down like the teeth of a saw. In that workshop, even a fingernail was a tool — another ordinary object that became something else once it was looked at in a yomojomo way.

“Yomo Jomo Lee Seul-gi” runs through Feb. 28 next year. Admission is free, and guided tours run daily at 1 p.m.





BY LIM JEONG-WON [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]