Design duo Jimin Jeon and Adam Huxley-Khng, named one of two teams as part of the inaugural Design Trust Fellowship at V&A East, are seen in this photo provided by Design Trust Hong Kong DAVID PARRY

Jeon Huxley Khng’s new V&A East commission traces the material history of buttons, zippers and garment closures through research in China and Hong Kong.

Korean-descent design duo Jimin Jeon and Adam Huxley-Khng are among two teams selected for the inaugural Design Trust Fellowship at V&A East, supported by Design Trust Hong Kong, the organization announced Saturday.

"Design in reverse" display by Design Trust fellows Jimin Jeon and Adam Huxley-Khng at V&A East Storehouse in London DAVID PARRY

The pair’s commission, "Motions and Notions of Fastening," is on view in Gallery 1 of V&A East Storehouse in London and traces the material history, mechanics and design principles of garment fasteners, from buttons to zippers.

The Design Trust Fellowship at V&A East is a one-year international research and commission program created by the Design Trust and V&A East to foster cross-cultural dialogue. The inaugural edition features the theme "The Stories of Clothes." The selected teams get a chance to research the V&A's collections and carry out field research across Hong Kong and China, then present resulting commissions in London.

Jeon and Huxley-Khng, who work together as "Jeon Huxley Khng," spent a year researching the V&A’s collections and traveling across Hong Kong and manufacturing hubs in mainland China. The installation brings together objects gathered on those trips with newly fabricated sculptural works, soundscapes and a documentary film shot inside garment-fastener factories in Wenzhou.

"As industrial designers, we make objects, but while researching clothing fasteners at V&A East Storehouse, we used design in reverse: as a way of reading objects, rather than producing them," the duo said in a statement. "Museum records tell us materials, dimensions or dates, but often not how an object was handled in everyday life. This uncertainty can be productive."

"For us, the V&A collections became a resource not only for understanding the past, but also for imagining new possibilities," Jeon and Huxley-Khng added.

Design Trust Hong Kong is a grant-funding and community platform established in 2014 by the Hong Kong charity Hong Kong Ambassadors of Design, supporting design research and projects tied to Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.

Its fellowship with V&A East, a London museum and organization, is a one-year international research and commission program launched in July 2025, which made Design Trust Hong Kong the first institution from the Greater Bay Area to partner with V&A East on curatorial programs.

Visitors to the V&A East Storehouse are seen looking at work on display by design duo Jimin Jeon and Adam Huxley-Khng, in this photo provided by Design Trust Hong Kong DESIGN TRUST HONG KONG

The fellowship's second commission, "The Body is a Relic (how the light gets in)," is by interdisciplinary creative Sian Fan and is installed in Gallery 3. The work is a group of life-size lantern-like sculptures draped in tapestries that weave together real and imagined stories about Fan’s mixed Hakka Chinese and British heritage.

Through the fellowship, Fan traveled to Hong Kong and mainland China for the first time, visiting her mother’s ancestral village of Kop Tong while studying historic Hakka textiles in the V&A’s collections. Without inherited heirlooms or written family archives to draw on, she proposes that “the body itself is a relic.”

Both commissions are part of "New Work: The Stories of Clothes," the second edition of V&A East’s New Work season, which spans V&A East Museum and V&A East Storehouse. The season also features works by R.I.P. Germain, Zadie Xa, Alia Ali and East London Textile Arts, along with 13 new mini displays drawn from the V&A’s collections.

The season runs through June 20 next year, with free admission. The two fellowship commissions will travel to Hong Kong in fall 2027.





BY LIM JEONG-WON [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]