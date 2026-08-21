Korean temple cuisine asks a hungry world to slow down, waste less and eat with gratitude

Monks attend the International Korean Temple Food Symposium, hosted by the Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism at the Center for Korean Buddhist History and Culture in central Seoul. on Aug. 20. CULTURAL CORPS OF KOREAN BUDDHISM

As Korean temple food gains national heritage status, chefs and monks argue its Buddhist principles can help shape a more sustainable global food culture.

Korea gave the world mukbang.

And people loved it. Millions watch others devour delicious, often over-the-top and sometimes bizarre foods in quantities that can be hard to believe.

But Korea has another way of approaching food that could hardly be more different.

Korean temple cuisine, designated as National Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2025 by the Korea Heritage Service, asks diners to take only what they need, waste nothing and treat every bite with gratitude.

Could something so austere — and so deeply tied to Buddhism — also resonate with global audiences, let alone help shape the future of global food culture?

Yang Jong-jip, a professor at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA), believes it can, though it has a couple of hurdles.

"There are already two barriers," Yang said Thursday at the International Korean Temple Food Symposium hosted by the Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism at the Center for Korean Buddhist History and Culture in central Seoul to mark the first anniversary of Korean temple cuisine’s national heritage designation.

Prof. Yang Jong-jip speaks during the International Korean Temple Food Symposium, hosted by the Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism at the Center for Korean Buddhist History and Culture in central Seoul. on Aug. 20. CULTURAL CORPS OF KOREAN BUDDHISM

"With 'Korean,' someone who isn't Korean may already feel there is a national barrier. Then you add 'temple,' and someone who has no interest in temples may think it has nothing to do with their life or food culture."

But Yang argued against diluting those identities.

Instead, he said, look beyond the food itself to its underlying philosophy, embodied in the "Ogwangye," or "Five Contemplations."





Before eating, Buddhist practitioners recite five verses and reflect on the food they are about to receive. The practice asks them to consider the effort that went into the meal, examine their own conduct, guard against greed, regard food as medicine rather than indulgence and accept it for the purpose of sustaining their practice.

Look closely at those contemplations, and Yang argues that their underlying message does not require a person to be Korean, or even Buddhist.

"If you analyze the 'Ogwangye' line by line, you realize that it isn't something only Koreans need to know, nor is it only for people who practice Buddhism," Yang said.

He believes such principles could eventually make their way into homes around the world, not necessarily as Buddhist rituals, but as a broader philosophy of eating centered on gratitude and respect for nature and life.

International Korean Temple Food Symposium hosted by the Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism takes place at the Center for Korean Buddhist History and Culture in central Seoul. on Aug. 20. CULTURAL COFRPS OF KOREAN BUDDHISM

Beginning in September, Yang will start putting that idea into practice with his own students. A course on hansik, or Korean cuisine, will be offered at the CIA, where he plans to introduce these principles as part of broader discussions about Korean food and the values behind it.

"These are philosophies that, as human beings, we should encounter at least once and try to practice," Yang said.

The symposium, which also featured Maddalena Borsato of Italy’s University of Gastronomic Sciences and Ven. Shoyo Yoshimura, a Japanese monk and culinary expert, also highlighted how closely the centuries-old principles behind Korean temple food align with problems the modern food world is trying to solve.

Take only what you need. Use ingredients fully. Leave as little behind as possible.

None of those ideas were developed in response to today's concerns over sustainability, food waste or the environmental costs of the global food system. Yet centuries later, they offer answers to some of the same questions.

That is also why Yang believes "temple cuisine could lead the future of global food culture and gastronomy."

Temple food, traditionally rooted in the daily food practices of Buddhist monastic communities, has also continued to evolve to reach a broader audience.

Ven. Gyeho, a Temple Food Master of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism and another speaker at the symposium, believes adaptation is inevitable.

Ven. Gyeho speaks during the International Korean Temple Food Symposium, hosted by the Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism at the Center for Korean Buddhist History and Culture in central Seoul. on Aug. 20. CULTURAL CORPS OF KOREAN BUDDHISM

"For future generations to develop better attitudes and perspectives toward temple food, we are inheriting the traditional food culture of the past and developing it into a sustainable food culture."

One of the major changes is the wider variation of ingredients.

"In the past, meals centered on seasonal foods, with ilsik samchan being the norm," Gyeho said, referring to the traditional format of a meal with three side dishes, excluding staples such as kimchi and soy sauce. Noodles and rice cakes were occasionally served as special dishes.

"Today, many more ingredients and diverse cooking methods have emerged. Temple food is gradually changing while preserving tradition."

Even the way temples obtain ingredients has changed. In the past, they relied heavily on what grew in the surrounding mountains and on crops they cultivated or purchased locally. Today, ingredients are also bought from supermarkets and markets, while regional specialties from temples farther away can arrive by delivery.

The physical experience of eating has adapted to modern preferences as well. While meals were traditionally eaten seated on the floor, tables and chairs have become increasingly common.

But that convenience also worries Gyeho.

"The future of temple food will evolve into more convenient, functional and diverse forms," Gyeho said. "But before that, because temple food itself belongs to traditional Buddhist culture, we need to examine its cultural depth more carefully and preserve its traditions."

For her, that means resisting the temptation to treat temple food simply as the next fashionable branch of Korea's cultural exports, emphasizing that temple food was never created for restaurants, tourists or wellness-minded diners.

"Temple food began as food for Buddhist practitioners seeking enlightenment," she said. "It is a process of practice through which one becomes one with life."

"In temple food of the past, there were no trendy concepts such as 'K-gourmet' or 'K-food.' […] Now is the time to pay attention to small practices in everyday life rather than such popular trends."





BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]